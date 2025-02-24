During last year's Christmas special, Conor O’Donnell’s Roger became part of Nancy’s exit storyline as the pair departed Poplar for Surrey - although his character wasn't initially thought up for that reason.

"Sometimes, you've got to step out of your comfort zone to grow," Cusack told this week's issue of Radio Times magazine. "I've learnt so much, but I'm at the start of my career and I need to take a leap of faith."

Roger Nobel (Conor O’Donnell) and Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack). Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

She continued: "It's bittersweet, really. I've made lifelong friendships there and I get to take those with me.

"But when I think about not rocking up to set and seeing Tim, who's part of the grips team, with his guitar hanging out of his van and serenading people at half six in the morning… It really has been like a family."

While it isn't clear exactly how Nancy's exit will play out on screen, or when exactly it may be, the character's absence from recent episodes has caused stir among fans, with many wondering just where could she be.

When asked about her character's absence at this year's Radio Times Covers Party, Cusack told RadioTimes.com: "Yeah, well, she's just a career woman. You know, she's off doing things, she's got a new job, but it doesn't mean you won't get to see her again."

This weekend's episode synopsis teases some slightly chaotic nuptials as it reveals "Nancy's wedding plans take a surprising turn".

With the season 14 finale on the way, will everything go to plan for Nancy and Roger?

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

