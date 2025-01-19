But when Roger initially asked her out on a date, Nancy made up an excuse as to why she couldn't go. She was visibly anxious about opening her heart, not only to protect herself from any potential hurt, but she also had her daughter Collette to think of.

It'd been just the two of them for so long. Would inviting someone else into their lives prove to be a blessing or a curse?

But eventually, she pushed aside her fear and took him up on his offer. After some hiccups, which included firm resistance to their courtship from Roger's mother, the pair professed their love for one another and are now engaged.

The wedding is due to take place in Poplar in six months' time.

But that wasn't the only significant development in Nancy's life...

The job offer she'd received in season 12 was back on the table, and this time, the midwife had decided to accept, which means she's set to leave east London.

But you might be forgiven for thinking Nancy has already departed Nonnatus House.

Not only was actor Megan Cusack absent from episode 2, she didn't appear in this week's episode either, which has left us a little perplexed.

The last time we saw her, Nancy was celebrating her engagement with her Poplar family in the final moments of the season 14 premiere.

But since then, she's been noticeably absent, with no update on her status or indication of when she'll be back.

Roger Nobel (CONOR O’DONNELL) and Nancy Corrigan (MEGAN CUSACK). Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

When Cusack was previously asked if her character was set to depart the period drama, she remained tight-lipped.

"There are lots of things happening," she said. "Nancy's got lots going on. A job offer, an engagement, an overbearing mother-in-law to be.

"It was lovely [to explore all of that]. I never thought Nancy would have a romance, so it's a new element of that character. And it's been lovely in the sense that it feels like the community of Poplar has allowed her to let her guard down and experience someone loving her."

But in another interview, Cusack confirmed that "she's not leaving us just yet".

Now, she could have been referring to where we find Nancy at the beginning of the season. With five more episodes to go, who knows what creator Heidi Thomas has in store for viewers?

But if she doesn't leave Poplar, that means the midwife will have turned down the job at Netherditch hospital for a second time. And that could well mean her relationship with Roger breaks down, which would be desperately sad for Nancy, but would likely mean that Cusack really isn't going anywhere for the time being, which would be welcomed by fans.

"It's right in the middle of my sales patch," he said when she first told him about the role.

"You have to take it, Nancy. You'll be nearer to me, until we get married."

There were other benefits to accepting, such as a house of her own, but her decision was mostly influenced by her new relationship.

But is everything as it seems?

While a number of viewers were thrilled for Nancy when Roger first arrived on the scene, there was scepticism from some, who were worried that his nice guy persona was just an act.

Not only did their relationship move at lightning speed, which raised eyebrows (what's the hurry, Roger?), the Troubles had also commenced by that point, leading some to believe that Nancy is a mark of sorts and he could have an ulterior motive.

But regardless of what is or isn't on the cards, hopefully the midwife will appear in next week's episode with a much-needed life update.

With her wedding supposedly imminent, perhaps Nancy has taken some annual leave to concentrate on planning the big day. Or perhaps she's enjoying some quality alone time with her fiancé.

But if she doesn't turn up, we might have to send out a search party...

Call the Midwife season 14 airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.