Rosalind developed a soft spot for a man called Ted, who was initially ousted from the refuge after brawling with another resident.

But after striking up a conversation with him, in which she learned about his family and his former work as a window dresser at Harrods, Rosalind felt compelled to help Ted and asked if he would assist her with arrangements for the upcoming Flower Festival.

Naturally, she was thrilled when he accepted her offer, but Cyril was quick to temper her expectations.

"This won't change his life," he said.

But Rosalind took offence at his comment.

"Did I say I thought it might?" she snapped.

Cyril then told Rosalind that he simply didn't want her to be "disappointed" if Ted was unable to commit, but she was still ruffled.

"Which suggests you think I'm doing this to make myself feel better, which I can assure you I'm not," she responded.

Read more:

Her enthusiasm was eventually extinguished, however, when Ted disappeared.

"You were right," she said to Cyril. "I enjoyed thinking I was helping him. It was arrogant of me, and it was selfish."

But Cyril managed to turn her mood around, and in a later scene, while laughing and joking as they were arranging flowers together, their hands brushed for a moment before their eyes met longingly.

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind and Zephryn Taitte as Cyril. Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

But of course Cyril is still married to Lucille, who left for Jamaica in season 12 following a miscarriage and a rise in anti-immigrant sentiment.

She was also desperately sad to have missed her sister's wedding, off the back of which she felt compelled to spend some time with her family.

But shortly after she returned to the Caribbean for what Cyril assumed would be a temporary stay, Lucille took a job on a maternity ward and has remained there ever since, which appeared to signal the end of their marriage.

Yet they remain joined in holy matrimony, and after a conversation with Mrs Wallace, who was quick to remind Cyril that being husband and wife means "making it work", however great the distance between them, he decided to pack his bags.

"It's too long since I’ve seen her," he told Rosalind after reluctantly cancelling their plans to attend the Flower Festival together. "The ocean feels very wide sometimes."

But while the midwife offered him words of support and encouragement, when she turned to walk away from Cyril following a kiss on the cheek, tears were streaming down her face.

Will Cyril decide to stay in Jamaica with Lucille and commit to making their marriage work? Or will he walk away from his wife – leaving the door open for Rosalind?

Call the Midwife season 14 continues on Sunday 19th January on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.