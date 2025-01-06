And after some hesitation and much deliberation, the midwife flew out there to join him, where they've been living ever since, and will continue to do so for the time being, as confirmed in this year's Christmas special.

"Home won't be England for another year or so," Trixie informed Sister Julienne. "The business is doing well, but getting in the way."

Trixie also said that she intended to resume her role as a midwife.

"I never intended to stop," she responded. "It takes ages to get registered in America... and I'm worried my skills will decline if I stay away too long."

But in Sunday night's episode (5th January), Sister Julienne told Trixie that she would be "asking rather more" of her alongside keeping up her midwifery duties.

Read more:

"The Board of Health have declared war on Nonnatus House," she announced. "They do not like that the Order are, by definition, religious sisters. They do not like that we wear the habit. They do not like that we pray. They do not approve of us delivering contraceptive advice, sexual education or even, one suspects, babies.

"And they do not like that our first obedience is to God and not to them."

When Trixie asked what their plan of action was, Sister Julienne didn't mince her words: "We are going to fight back with every weapon at our disposal.

"And that, my colleague and friend, includes you."

No pressure, then...

Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane and Helen George as Trixie Aylward. Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

But as we saw last season when Trixie implored Matthew to allow her to help with his finances in the midst of his ever-worsening crisis, she's capable of stepping up to the plate. And later on in the episode, the midwife takes up her new role with ease.

After a conversation with Nurse Crane about the dangers of sentimentality and the importance of using "cold, hard facts" to get through to those in power, she has a frank conversation with Sister Julienne while reviewing the Nonnatus House accounts.

"It's clear that the council's budget only works because the Order does a great deal of work for nothing," she added.

But despite Sister Julienne's argument in defence of their charity work, Trixie continued to emphasise the need for change.

"That was your way before the National Health came into being, but there's no reason why it should have continued afterwards," she said.

"The council are using you so that they can save money."

Sister Julienne appeared perturbed.

"Is this going to be awfully contentious?" she asked.

"Yes, it is," said Trixie without an ounce of hesitation.

Following a period of uncertainty, it seems that Trixie is here to stay – and she's up for the fight.

Call the Midwife season 14 airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.