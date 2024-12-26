While he scrambled to drum up a solution, they were left to survive on Trixie's midwife salary, which placed significant strain on their relationship as the couple edged ever closer to the brink of collapse.

But eventually, an opportunity presented itself.

A friend of Matthew's had a business proposition that had the potential to turn his dismal fortunes around, an offer he jumped at.

But there was a sizeable catch: it required him to move to New York.

So, that's exactly what he did in the season 13 finale, with his son Jonty in tow, while Trixie remained in London.

Initially, the midwife decided not to go with them, but as her mental health began to deteriorate rapidly, she decided to take a leap of faith, encouraged by her brother, and joined them in the Big Apple, or so she planned to.

And in this year's Christmas special, it was confirmed that she did indeed join them in America, where she's been living ever since.

After a few days sunning it up in Portofino ahead of Christmas, Trixie decided to swing by Poplar for a flying visit to catch up with her friends and colleagues.

But her stay was extended after freezing fog and industrial action resulted in her flight being cancelled.

She hoped to be back "home" with her boys by "bedtime on Boxing Day".

But when Sister Julienne noted Trixie's use of the word "home", she elaborated: "Home won't be England for another year or so. The business is doing well, but getting in the way."

Sister Julienne also asked Trixie if she intended to resume her role as a midwife.

"I never intended to stop," she responded. "It takes ages to get registered in America... and I'm worried my skills will decline if I stay away too long."

So, there you have it. Trixie and Matthew are getting on nicely in New York, but they aren't planning on staying there permanently – at least that's the most recent update – and Trixie has every intention of continuing her midwifery.

Despite speculation about her exit last year, Helen George isn't going anywhere in due course, and RadioTimes.com was also informed that the door had been left open for Olly Rix to return.

But it remains entirely unclear if we will see Matthew again.

If we really have seen the last of him, who knows what that means for Trixie's marriage – and her future on the show.

Call the Midwife returns to BBC One and iPlayer in January.

