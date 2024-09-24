Call the Midwife star was always planning to return to show amid exit rumours
She won't be going anywhere anytime soon!
Helen George has put to bed rumours of her exit from Call the Midwife, after the season 13 finale threw doubt on her character's return to Poplar for season 14.
The actress, who plays Nurse Trixie Aylward, is one of the original cast members of the medical drama, and at the end of season 13 her character's story was less than straightforward.
In the finale, Trixie's husband Matthew moved to America after he struggled with his finances in a bid to revive his business prospects and support his family – but did not consult Trixie.
In the episode, Trixie decided to follow her heart and go with Matthew, which begged the question if it was the last time viewers would see everyone's favourite midwife.
Since March, there have been plenty of rumours around whether George would remain the series, and when asked the question by virginradio.co.uk, she certainly put those rumours to bed.
"I was always planning to come back," she put it simply.
As for what's to come for season 14, George remained tight-lipped but teased that "it's bigger than ever".
She continued: "And I guess it's quite a return for Trixie, because she's coming back sans-husband, so that's an interesting twist."
As fans have been keenly awaiting for the Christmas special, Dr Turner star Stephen McGann previously told RadioTimes.com fans can anticipate "all the fun of the fair and also the normal kind of darkness you would expect with Call the Midwife".
Meanwhile, Sister Veronica actor Rebecca Gethings teased: "There will be tears and laughter, it's heartwarming as always. It's about community but yeah, they're always tested at Christmas, it's not just about cuddles and Horlicks."
Well, we certainly can't wait!
Call the Midwife will return to BBC One at Christmas. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
