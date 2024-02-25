"Oh, you've decided that independently, have you?" she said. "Act now and tell the little woman later."

Matthew will remain there for three to four months initially, but if his partnership with his friend Chester goes well, it's likely the move will become permanent, which casts doubt on their marriage.

There are numerous ways in which this could play out, including divorce, but the pair desperately love one another, which could see Trixie join him in the States, where they could remain for months, years, or forever.

While she wasn't ready to make that leap in this week's episode, there's a chance we could see the nurse follow him at a later date when he's found his feet and business is going well.

But have there been whispers about a Helen George exit?

Trixie (Helen George) in Call the Midwife. BBC

Following reports that Olly Rix was leaving Call the Midwife in September last year, viewers were unsure as to what that meant for George's future on the show, given the impact Matthew's departure would have on Trixie.

RadioTimes.com has since learned that the actor is not leaving at the end of season 13, but there was no word on her involvement beyond that.

It is also worth noting that the door is being left open for Rix to return in the future, which means we could see the pair happy and settled in the luxurious Barbican flat they've long dreamed of.

The Call the Midwife season 13 finale airs on Sunday 3rd March at 8pm on BBC One. All past 12 seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

