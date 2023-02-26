The season 12 finale was undoubtedly the episode we've all been waiting for and with teasers revealing the pair get into an explosive row before their wedding, as well as " tragedy " to contend with, many had been left wondering whether the big day would actually go ahead as planned.

It's been weeks of build up and a delayed finale but the time finally arrived to see Call the Midwife's Trixie (Helen George) and Matthew (Olly Rix) tie the knot.

Well, thankfully, the pair do get married and the mood in Poplar is a whole lot brighter because of it. But that's not to say that the wedding goes off without its fair share of drama...

So, what happens in the season 12 finale of Call the Midwife, and how exactly does Trixie and Matthew's wedding unfold? Read on to find out.

Do Trixie and Matthew get married in Call the Midwife?

Neal Street Productions/Laurence Cendrowicz

They do indeed! After weeks of wishing for the couple to finally make it down the aisle, they tie the knot in the closing moments of the season 12 finale.

While the episode definitely ends on the kind of heartwarming high we expect from the series, the pre-wedding chaos was certainly in full swing.

At the start of the episode, we know that Trixie is planning to wear "something old, something borrowed and something blue", but finds out that her plan is in jeopardy. She learns that the tiara she planned to wear has been sold by Matthew's mother and it leads to the pair having a pretty fiery argument.

Trixie believes Matthew lied about this, saying: "I just don't understand why she sold it but didn't say." But Matthew explains that after his father was first ill, "she wanted to take him on a cruise and the tiara was just languishing there".

The cruise was spent "trying to get his health back", Matthew explains and then says to Trixie that "perhaps things weren't as liquid as they might have been in their personal accounts".

While the argument is pretty explosive and leaves them going off in their separate ways, in a recent live Q&A with RadioTimes.com’s Abby Robinson, Trixie star Helen George previously promised that the wedding would be "incredibly romantic".

We did always know that there would be some kind of "jeopardy" on the wedding day, with Olly Rix previously telling RadioTimes.com: "There wouldn't be any drama if it was smooth sailing so buckle up."

However, the pair do make up and in her pre-wedding pamper day with the nurses, her brother and friends, they present Trixie with a "little something from all of us to you to mark your special day".

Street Productions/Olly Courtney

The surprise wedding hat is not only a welcome addition to Trixie's wedding outfit, but is also handmade by Shelagh (Laura Main) and Phyllis (Linda Bassett), who state that they made it out of the remnants of Trixie's wedding dress. Miss Higgins also gifts Trixie a handkerchief, which she's pleased to learn is her "something borrowed" after all.

They then surprise her with her "something blue" which is made out of one of Trixie's old uniforms and a piece from one of the old sister's habits, which Phyllis says can be sewn into the hem of her wedding gown or under the train. "Nobody will see it but you'll know. You've got a piece of Nonnatus House with you and so will we."

The flowers and wedding cake are later delivered to the wrong address and Trixie is "fashionably late" on account of a fire drill. But the impressive wedding goes off without any later hitches, with Trixie being walked down the aisle by her brother.

The episode finishes with the newly-married couple looking out at their wedding party, smiling and dancing, providing the fitting ending many fans have been hoping for.

