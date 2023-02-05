Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party , Helen George opened up about Trixie's big day.

Trixie and Matthew's romance has been a central part of the last three seasons of Call the Midwife - and it's all been building up to the pair's highly-anticipated wedding day. However, the series's stars have teased that their nuptials won't exactly be drama-free.

"I mean it's never completely smooth sailing. There's always got to be a bit of jeopardy," she said.

Olly Rix as Matthew and Helen George as Trixie in Call the Midwife. Sally Mais/BBC

Her on-screen fiancé, Olly Rix – who's played Matthew since season 10 on the show – added: "There wouldn't be any drama if it was smooth sailing so buckle up."

Meanwhile, Megan Cusack, who plays Nurse Nancy Corrigan, chipped in: "It wouldn't be a wedding if it was smooth sailing."

Matthew made his Call the Midwife debut back in season 10 after his wife Fiona Aylward died during childbirth.

Over the last three seasons, Trixie and Matthew grew closer and ultimately began a relationship.

As for what's in store for Trixie and Matthew throughout the rest of the season, George said that there are "pivotal moments" for the "fiery" couple.

"The phone calls are really important because he lives in West London, she lives in East London, they have to communicate," she said.

The BBC drama continues on Sunday and the next episode is set to be a dramatic one, with a teaser showing Trixie intervene in a tense confrontation between a teenage mother and her unsupportive parents.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

