A major storyline follows 15-year-old Heather (guest star Lucy Barrows), who has kept her pregnancy secret from her unsupportive parents, fearing the consequences should they find out.

Nurse Trixie (Helen George) is forced to intervene in a tense confrontation in this week's Call the Midwife , as revealed in a first look clip from the upcoming episode.

Sadly, it appears those concerns were valid, as her mother and father show a shocking lack of compassion when they discover that the baby has been born at Nonnatus House.

Their scathing words to the new mother are so distressing that Nurse Trixie has little choice but to step in, firmly telling them to allow their daughter time to rest before attempting any difficult conversations. Watch the hard-hitting clip above.

Heather's mother is first to attack, storming into the room and telling her: "Well, you have done it now. A baby, Heather? What were you thinking?

"You're getting married the moment you're 16. Of course, it can't be in a church now – the shame of it," she continued, going so far as to call her daughter "disgusting" when she protests against staying together with the baby's father, Nigel.

As the conversation becomes ever more heated and the words increasingly hurtful, Nurse Trixie ushers the furious parents out, but she too has some worrying news to share with Heather.

She tells the troubled teen that, as a minor, she does not have the power to decide whether to keep her baby or put them up for adoption, with the latter being her initial plan.

It's a complex and upsetting case that Nurse Trixie finds herself in the middle of. Can even her best efforts yield a result that leaves everyone happy? Tune in on Sunday night to find out more.

George recently spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com, revealing the cast are in the dark about a possible season 14 and opening up on the "pivotal" moments between Trixie and fiancé Matthew.

Call the Midwife continues on BBC One at 8pm on Sunday 5th February. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

