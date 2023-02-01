The series has already been commissioned for a whopping 13th season, meaning there is certainly more to come from Nonnatus House. But how about beyond that?

Now that we're past the midway point in Call the Midwife season 12, thoughts inevitably turn to the future. Thankfully for fans, they don't need to worry about the hit period drama going off their screens following this run of episodes.

RadioTimes.com caught up with the show's stars Helen George, Megan Cusack and Olly Rix exclusively at last night's Radio Times Covers Party, and when asked whether there have been any conversations about the show's future beyond season 13, Cusack said: "We haven't heard any, but we never know anything."

Helen George as Trixie and Megan Cusack as Nancy in Call the Midwife. BBC

George added: "We know nothing, yeah. We'll wait and see but we've got one more season which is amazing." Meanwhile, Rix agreed that they will have to "wait and see".

This isn't the first time the show's creator and stars have spoken about the series's future. Creator Heidi Thomas previously told RadioTimes.com that she would like to explore the 1970s in future seasons, saying: "The order of nuns on whom the Nonnatus nuns are based stay in the East End until 1976, but I think, more importantly than that single historic fact, is that of women’s lives and the lives of the working classes as well...

"There are so many stories to tell, medically, socially, even emotionally, and I think we could keep on going."

Meanwhile, Shelagh Turner star Laura Main recently said: "Well, we know about season 13 – that was announced a long time ago, but we don’t know about 14. We haven’t heard anything. I honestly don’t know anything about beyond 13. Not yet."

At the Radio Times Covers Party, George also spoke about how important it was for viewers to see more intimate, supportive scenes between Trixie and Matthew, calling them "pivotal" to the storyline and the characters.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Look out for exclusive photos and chats from the Radio Times Covers Party in next week's issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale Tuesday 7th February.

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 5th February at 8pm and is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

