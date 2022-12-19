As things stand, the much-loved BBC drama has been renewed for seasons 12 and 13 (airing in 2023 and 2024 respectively), but there is a question mark looming over it beyond that.

As we gear up for another Christmas instalment of Call the Midwife – including returning faces , heartwarming moments and, of course, some topical maternity issues – fans are also keen to know about the future of the series.

When asked about the possibility of the series coming to an end in a recent interview, series star Laura Main (who stars as Sister Shelagh Turner), told the Sunday Express that she doesn't know any concrete details about Call the Midwife's future either.

"Well, we know about series 13 – that was announced a long time ago, but we don’t know about 14. We haven’t heard anything," she explained.

“I honestly don’t know anything about beyond 13. Not yet. Maybe there will be an announcement when series 12 starts airing in the new year."

Although it appears as though the star could be bracing herself for the end, she concluded on a positive note: “What I would say is that it still feels exciting to be part of Call the Midwife, and you still feel the excitement from the audience, too.

"And let’s hope there’s going to be more of it. I’m loving it and proud of it.”

One thing's for certain – there will be more Call the Midwife in 2024 and in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, creator Heidi Thomas revealed that the drama "could keep on going" well beyond that point.

"I think in principle, it could go into the 1970s," Thomas said of the series. "There are so many stories to tell, medically, socially, even emotionally, and I think we could keep on going.

"The proviso I would give is that at the moment we’re only commissioned for series 12, which we’re halfway through filming, and series 13, which we will make next year."

Laura Main as Nurse Shelagh Turner in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtenay

Thomas concluded: "Beyond that we don’t know what plans the BBC has, so yes we would be waiting on news from them I think."

We guess we'll just have to keep all of our fingers crossed that it's good news.

