For now, though, we'll have to wait another week to see how Call the Midwife season 12 will draw to a close as the much-anticipated final episode has been pushed back by a week due to the the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 19th February .

We know, we know. We've waited eight long weeks to see Trixie (Helen George) and Matthew (Olly Rix) tie the knot and for Nonnatus House to be awash with excitement.

The final episode promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, with Sister Veronica (Rebecca Gethings) being appointed to organise the wedding gifts, Trixie's brother arriving for the big day and naturally, rising stress levels.

Elsewhere, Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) is set to face the biggest test of his career as he, Shelagh (Laura Main) and Timothy (Max Macmillan) have to race against time to save a fatal car crash victim's life.

Nancy (Megan Cusack) will also be considering her future in the finale, and Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) will be hatching a plan to save Nonnatus House once and for all. A jam-packed finale, if you will.

Why isn't Call the Midwife on tonight (Sunday 19th February 2023)?

Call the Midwife cast in season 12 episode 8. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney

The Call the Midwife season 12 finale will air on Sunday 26th February. This is to accommodate this Sunday's broadcast of the BAFTAs.

The annual awards ceremony will take place on 19th February and will be broadcast at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Of course, now we know that the beloved series has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning that the period drama will continue airing until at least 2026. In a statement, creator and writer Heidi Thomas said she's "overjoyed" by the commissioning news.

"Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it's our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most," she said. "We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I'm thrilled that we're all heading into the 1970s together."

It was previously a big question mark as to whether the drama would continue but fans naturally couldn't be happier to hear of its renewal.

As for the finale, we'll just have to wait and see whether Trixie and Matthew's big day goes off as planned with love and joy in the air – or will it face some hurdles of its own?

The next episode of Call the Midwife airs on BBC One on Sunday 26th February at 9pm. Previous seasons of the drama are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

