The long-running period drama, which is approaching the end of season 12 , will continue airing until 2026 at least, with filming on season 13 wrapping in the spring.

Nonnatus House won't be shutting its doors any time soon, with the BBC renewing Call the Midwife for two more seasons.

In a statement, creator and writer Heidi Thomas said she's "overjoyed" by the commissioning news.

Call the Midwife BBC

"Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it's our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most," she said. "We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I'm thrilled that we're all heading into the 1970's together."

The first season was set in 1957, with Jessica Raine starring as new midwife Jenny Lee, but the narrative has since extended far beyond that, with lots more to come in seasons 13, 14 and 15.

Read More:

Over the last 11 years, the drama has seen cast members come and go, but plenty of familiar faces are still kicking about, including Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan), Helen George (Trixie Franklin), Laura Main (Shelagh Turner), Stephen McGann (Dr Patrick Turner) and Cliff Parisi (Fred Buckle).

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The ongoing season of Call the Midwife has delivered plenty of drama, with Trixie (Helen George) and Matthew (Olly Rix) wobbling over their wedding plans, and Lucille and Cyril's marriage facing its biggest test yet.

In the season finale, which is being postponed due to the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards, Trixie and Matthew are supposed to tie the knot – but will the big event take place?

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays on BBC One at 8pm and is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.