Hosted by This Morning's Alison Hammond and actor Richard E Grant, this year's film BAFTAs will take place in February, honouring the biggest and best movies to come out over the last 12 months.

Awards season is well underway in the world of show business, and with the Golden Globes ' red carpet back in storage, it's time for the BAFTA Film Awards!

The British Academy announced its nominees for the prestigious EE Rising Star gong earlier this week, with I Wanna Dance with Somebody's Naomi Ackie, Bad Sisters star Daryl McCormack, The Woman King's Sheila Atim and Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood and Emma Mackey up for the award.

However, it's now revealed the rest of the shortlisted nominees - and with the longlist featuring critically acclaimed titles like Top Gun: Maverick and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, narrowing down the nominations would have certainly been a tricky task.

The film with the most nominations – with a staggering 14 – is All Quiet on the Western Front, with The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once coming in close with 10 nominations each.

So without further ado, here are all the films, actors and creatives who've been shortlisted for a BAFTA Film Award this year.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

BAFTA Film Awards nominations 2023: Full list of nominees

Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Austin Butler as Elvis in Elvis. Warner Bros

Leading Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

All Quiet on the Western Front. Reiner Bajo

Best Director

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

EE Rising Star Award - voted for by the public

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Aimee Lou Wood

Emma Mackey

Daryl McCormack

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director) – Aftersun

Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer) – Blue Jean

Marie Lidén (Director) – Electric Malady

Katy Brand (Writer) – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Maia Kenworthy (Director) – Rebellion

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. Netflix

Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Costume Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Editing

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Robert Pattinson as Batman in The Batman. SEAC

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Make-up and Hair

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

The Whale

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Special Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Casting

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

British Short Film

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

British Short Animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

Outstanding Contribution

To be announced.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 will take place on Sunday 19th February 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.