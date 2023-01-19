BAFTA Film Awards nominations 2023: All Quiet on the Western Front and Banshees of Inisherin dominate
The BAFTA Film Academy has confirmed its nominations shortlist for 2023.
Awards season is well underway in the world of show business, and with the Golden Globes' red carpet back in storage, it's time for the BAFTA Film Awards!
Hosted by This Morning's Alison Hammond and actor Richard E Grant, this year's film BAFTAs will take place in February, honouring the biggest and best movies to come out over the last 12 months.
The British Academy announced its nominees for the prestigious EE Rising Star gong earlier this week, with I Wanna Dance with Somebody's Naomi Ackie, Bad Sisters star Daryl McCormack, The Woman King's Sheila Atim and Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood and Emma Mackey up for the award.
However, it's now revealed the rest of the shortlisted nominees - and with the longlist featuring critically acclaimed titles like Top Gun: Maverick and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, narrowing down the nominations would have certainly been a tricky task.
The film with the most nominations – with a staggering 14 – is All Quiet on the Western Front, with The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once coming in close with 10 nominations each.
So without further ado, here are all the films, actors and creatives who've been shortlisted for a BAFTA Film Award this year.
BAFTA Film Awards nominations 2023: Full list of nominees
Best Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Outstanding British Film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Leading Actress
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Leading Actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Best Director
Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field – Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
EE Rising Star Award - voted for by the public
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
Aimee Lou Wood
Emma Mackey
Daryl McCormack
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director) – Aftersun
Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer) – Blue Jean
Marie Lidén (Director) – Electric Malady
Katy Brand (Writer) – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Maia Kenworthy (Director) – Rebellion
Film Not in the English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
Documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Animated Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale
Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
Costume Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Editing
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Make-up and Hair
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
The Whale
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Special Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Casting
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
British Short Film
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
British Short Animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain is Waiting
Outstanding Contribution
To be announced.
The EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 will take place on Sunday 19th February 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
