After whittling down hundreds of films submitted for consideration, members of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts will now vote on which of these remaining titles should move forward to the final stage of the awards race.

Awards season is officially heating up as the BAFTAs have announced which films comprise their longlist, ahead of the final nominations being confirmed later this month.

The list includes a mix of celebrated indie fare including The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once as well as crowd-pleasing blockbusters Top Gun: Maverick and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The final nominations for the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 will be announced on Thursday 19th January, with the glamorous ceremony due to take place a month later on Sunday 19th February.

Here's the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 longlist in full.

Best Film

Everything Everywhere All at Once A24

Aftersun All Quiet on the Western Front The Banshees of Inisherin Elvis Everything Everywhere All At Once The Fabelmans Living Tár Top Gun: Maverick Triangle of Sadness

Outstanding British Film

See How They Run

Aftersun The Banshees of Inisherin Blue Jean Brian And Charles Emily Empire of Light Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Lady Chatterley's Lover Living The Lost King Mrs Harris Goes To Paris Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical See How They Run The Swimmers The Wonder

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Aftersun Mubi

Aftersun Blue Jean Donna Electric Malady Emily Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Nothing Compares Rebellion See How They Run Wayfinder

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front Reiner Bajo

All Quiet on the Western Front Argentina, 1985 Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths Close Corsage Decision To Leave EO Holy Spider The Quiet Girl RRR

Documentary

Moonage Daydream Universal

All That Breathes All the Beauty and the Bloodshed A Bunch Of Amateurs Fire of Love The Ghost of Richard Harris Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues McEnroe Moonage Daydream Navalny

Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Netflix

The Amazing Maurice The Bad Guys Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Lightyear Marcel the Shell with Shoes On Minions: The Rise of Gru Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Turning Red

Director

The Banshees of Inisherin Searchlight Pictures

Aftersun All Quiet on the Western Front The Banshees of Inisherin Corsage Decision To Leave Elvis Everything Everywhere All At Once Fire of Love The Quiet Girl Saint Omer She Said Tár Till Top Gun: Maverick The Woman King Women Talking

Original Screenplay

The Menu Searchlight

Aftersun The Banshees of Inisherin Decision To Leave Elvis Everything Everywhere All At Once The Fabelmans Good Luck to You, Leo Grande The Menu Tár Triangle of Sadness

Adapted Screenplay

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Netflix

All Quiet on the Western Front Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Living The Quiet Girl She Said Top Gun: Maverick The Whale Women Talking The Wonder

Leading Actress

I Wanna Dance With Somebody Sony

Naomi Ackie in I Wanna Dance With Somebody Ana de Armas in Blonde Cate Blanchett in Tár Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse Viola Davis in The Woman King Danielle Deadwyler in Till Lesley Manville in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading Actor

Elvis WB

Austin Butler in Elvis Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick Harris Dickinson in Triangle of Sadness Brendan Fraser in The Whale Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin Daniel Kaluuya in Nope Felix Kammerer in All Quiet on the Western Front Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Paul Mescal in Aftersun Bill Nighy in Living

Supporting Actress

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Studios

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hong Chau in The Whale Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness Lashana Lynch in The Woman King Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Carey Mulligan in She Said Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical Aimee Lou Wood in Living

Supporting Actor

The Good Nurse JoJo Whilden / Netflix

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin Tom Hanks in Elvis Woody Harrelson in Triangle of Sadness Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin Brad Pitt in Babylon Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front Micheal Ward in Empire of Light Ben Whishaw in Women Talking

Casting

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

Aftersun All Quiet on the Western Front The Banshees of Inisherin Elvis Everything Everywhere All At Once The Fabelmans Living Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical Tár Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

The Batman WB

All Quiet on the Western Front Amsterdam Athena Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin The Batman Elvis Empire of Light Tár Top Gun: Maverick

Costume Design

Babylon Paramount

All Quiet on the Western Front Amsterdam Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Corsage Elvis Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Mrs Harris Goes To Paris Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

Editing

Top Gun: Maverick Paramount

Aftersun All Quiet on the Western Front Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Decision To Leave Elvis Everything Everywhere All At Once Moonage Daydream Top Gun: Maverick Triangle of Sadness

Make Up & Hair

Blonde Netflix © 2022

All Quiet on the Western Front Amsterdam Babylon The Batman Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Blonde Elvis Emancipation Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical The Whale

Original Score

The Wonder Christopher Barr/Netflix

All Quiet on the Western Front Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin The Batman Empire of Light Everything Everywhere All At Once Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Tár Women Talking The Wonder

Production Design

Avatar: The Way of Water 20th Century Studios

All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin The Batman Elvis Empire of Light Everything Everywhere All At Once The Fabelmans Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Special Visual Effects

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Marvel Studios

All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water The Batman Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Everything Everywhere All At Once Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Jurassic World Dominion Top Gun: Maverick

Sound

Elvis Warner Bros

All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water Babylon The Batman Elvis Everything Everywhere All At Once Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Tár Thirteen Lives Top Gun: Maverick

British Short Animation

Beware of Trains The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Christopher at Sea Middle Watch Salvation Has No Name Your Mountain is Waiting

British Short Film

The Ballad Of Olive Morris Bazigaga Bus Girl A Drifting Up A Fox in the Night An Irish Goodbye Little Berlin Love Languages Too Rough WanderLand

