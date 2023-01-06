Awards season is officially heating up as the BAFTAs have announced which films comprise their longlist, ahead of the final nominations being confirmed later this month.

Advertisement

After whittling down hundreds of films submitted for consideration, members of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts will now vote on which of these remaining titles should move forward to the final stage of the awards race.

The list includes a mix of celebrated indie fare including The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once as well as crowd-pleasing blockbusters Top Gun: Maverick and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The final nominations for the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 will be announced on Thursday 19th January, with the glamorous ceremony due to take place a month later on Sunday 19th February.

Here's the BAFTA Film Awards 2023 longlist in full.

Best Film

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Everything Everywhere All at Once A24
  1. Aftersun
  2. All Quiet on the Western Front
  3. The Banshees of Inisherin
  4. Elvis
  5. Everything Everywhere All At Once
  6. The Fabelmans
  7. Living
  8. Tár
  9. Top Gun: Maverick
  10. Triangle of Sadness

Outstanding British Film

See How They Run
  1. Aftersun
  2. The Banshees of Inisherin
  3. Blue Jean
  4. Brian And Charles
  5. Emily
  6. Empire of Light
  7. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  8. Lady Chatterley's Lover
  9. Living
  10. The Lost King
  11. Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
  12. Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
  13. See How They Run
  14. The Swimmers
  15. The Wonder

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Aftersun
Aftersun Mubi
  1. Aftersun
  2. Blue Jean
  3. Donna
  4. Electric Malady
  5. Emily
  6. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  7. Nothing Compares
  8. Rebellion
  9. See How They Run
  10. Wayfinder

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front
All Quiet on the Western Front Reiner Bajo
  1. All Quiet on the Western Front
  2. Argentina, 1985
  3. Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  4. Close
  5. Corsage
  6. Decision To Leave
  7. EO
  8. Holy Spider
  9. The Quiet Girl
  10. RRR

Documentary

Moonage Daydream 2
Moonage Daydream Universal
  1. All That Breathes
  2. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  3. A Bunch Of Amateurs
  4. Fire of Love
  5. The Ghost of Richard Harris
  6. Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
  7. Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues
  8. McEnroe
  9. Moonage Daydream
  10. Navalny

Animated Film

Pinocchio
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Netflix
  1. The Amazing Maurice
  2. The Bad Guys
  3. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  4. Lightyear
  5. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  6. Minions: The Rise of Gru
  7. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  8. Turning Red

Director

Banshees of Inisherin
The Banshees of Inisherin Searchlight Pictures
  1. Aftersun
  2. All Quiet on the Western Front
  3. The Banshees of Inisherin
  4. Corsage
  5. Decision To Leave
  6. Elvis
  7. Everything Everywhere All At Once
  8. Fire of Love
  9. The Quiet Girl
  10. Saint Omer
  11. She Said
  12. Tár
  13. Till
  14. Top Gun: Maverick
  15. The Woman King
  16. Women Talking

Original Screenplay

Anya Taylor-Joy as Margot and Nicholas Hoult as Tyler in The Menu.
The Menu Searchlight
  1. Aftersun
  2. The Banshees of Inisherin
  3. Decision To Leave
  4. Elvis
  5. Everything Everywhere All At Once
  6. The Fabelmans
  7. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  8. The Menu
  9. Tár
  10. Triangle of Sadness

Adapted Screenplay

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Netflix
  1. All Quiet on the Western Front
  2. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  3. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  4. Living
  5. The Quiet Girl
  6. She Said
  7. Top Gun: Maverick
  8. The Whale
  9. Women Talking
  10. The Wonder

Leading Actress

I Wanna Dance With Somebody
I Wanna Dance With Somebody Sony
  1. Naomi Ackie in I Wanna Dance With Somebody
  2. Ana de Armas in Blonde
  3. Cate Blanchett in Tár
  4. Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse
  5. Viola Davis in The Woman King
  6. Danielle Deadwyler in Till
  7. Lesley Manville in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
  8. Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  9. Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans
  10. Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading Actor

Austin Butler as Elvis in Bad Luhrmann's Elvis biopic
Elvis WB
  1. Austin Butler in Elvis
  2. Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick
  3. Harris Dickinson in Triangle of Sadness
  4. Brendan Fraser in The Whale
  5. Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
  6. Daniel Kaluuya in Nope
  7. Felix Kammerer in All Quiet on the Western Front
  8. Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  9. Paul Mescal in Aftersun
  10. Bill Nighy in Living

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Studios
  1. Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  2. Hong Chau in The Whale
  3. Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
  4. Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once
  5. Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness
  6. Lashana Lynch in The Woman King
  7. Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  8. Carey Mulligan in She Said
  9. Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
  10. Aimee Lou Wood in Living

Supporting Actor

Eddie Redmayne as Charlie Cullen in The Good Nurse
The Good Nurse JoJo Whilden / Netflix
  1. Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
  2. Tom Hanks in Elvis
  3. Woody Harrelson in Triangle of Sadness
  4. Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
  5. Brad Pitt in Babylon
  6. Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once
  7. Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse
  8. Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front
  9. Micheal Ward in Empire of Light
  10. Ben Whishaw in Women Talking

Casting

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
  1. Aftersun
  2. All Quiet on the Western Front
  3. The Banshees of Inisherin
  4. Elvis
  5. Everything Everywhere All At Once
  6. The Fabelmans
  7. Living
  8. Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
  9. Tár
  10. Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

Gotham
The Batman WB
  1. All Quiet on the Western Front
  2. Amsterdam
  3. Athena
  4. Babylon
  5. The Banshees of Inisherin
  6. The Batman
  7. Elvis
  8. Empire of Light
  9. Tár
  10. Top Gun: Maverick

Costume Design

Babylon
Babylon Paramount
  1. All Quiet on the Western Front
  2. Amsterdam
  3. Babylon
  4. The Banshees of Inisherin
  5. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  6. Corsage
  7. Elvis
  8. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  9. Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
  10. Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

Editing

Top Gun Maverick Glenn Powell
Top Gun: Maverick Paramount
  1. Aftersun
  2. All Quiet on the Western Front
  3. Babylon
  4. The Banshees of Inisherin
  5. Decision To Leave
  6. Elvis
  7. Everything Everywhere All At Once
  8. Moonage Daydream
  9. Top Gun: Maverick
  10. Triangle of Sadness

Make Up & Hair

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe
Blonde Netflix © 2022
  1. All Quiet on the Western Front
  2. Amsterdam
  3. Babylon
  4. The Batman
  5. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  6. Blonde
  7. Elvis
  8. Emancipation
  9. Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
  10. The Whale

Original Score

Florence Pugh as Lib Wright in The Wonder.
The Wonder Christopher Barr/Netflix
  1. All Quiet on the Western Front
  2. Babylon
  3. The Banshees of Inisherin
  4. The Batman
  5. Empire of Light
  6. Everything Everywhere All At Once
  7. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  8. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  9. Tár
  10. Women Talking
  11. The Wonder

Production Design

Avatar The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water 20th Century Studios
  1. All Quiet on the Western Front
  2. Avatar: The Way of Water
  3. Babylon
  4. The Banshees of Inisherin
  5. The Batman
  6. Elvis
  7. Empire of Light
  8. Everything Everywhere All At Once
  9. The Fabelmans
  10. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Special Visual Effects

Rachel McAdams, Benedict Cumberbatch and Xochitl Gomez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Marvel Studios
  1. All Quiet on the Western Front
  2. Avatar: The Way of Water
  3. The Batman
  4. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  5. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
  6. Everything Everywhere All At Once
  7. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
  8. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  9. Jurassic World Dominion
  10. Top Gun: Maverick

Sound

Elvis movie
Elvis Warner Bros
  1. All Quiet on the Western Front
  2. Avatar: The Way of Water
  3. Babylon
  4. The Batman
  5. Elvis
  6. Everything Everywhere All At Once
  7. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  8. Tár
  9. Thirteen Lives
  10. Top Gun: Maverick

British Short Animation

  1. Beware of Trains
  2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
  3. Christopher at Sea
  4. Middle Watch
  5. Salvation Has No Name
  6. Your Mountain is Waiting

British Short Film

  1. The Ballad Of Olive Morris
  2. Bazigaga
  3. Bus Girl
  4. A Drifting Up
  5. A Fox in the Night
  6. An Irish Goodbye
  7. Little Berlin
  8. Love Languages
  9. Too Rough
  10. WanderLand

The EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 will take place on Sunday 19th February 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement