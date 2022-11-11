The series centred around the five Garvey sisters, four of which set out to murder the malicious, awful husband of the fifth in order to free her (and themselves) from him.

Sharon Horgan's latest comedy-drama Bad Sisters made waves when it arrived earlier this year on Apple TV+, reeling in audiences and critics alike for a dark yet often hilarious alternative murder mystery.

The first season, which was based on the Belgian series Clan, starred creator Sharon Horgan as one of the sisters Eva, while the others were played by Anne-Marie Duff, Sarah Greene, Eva Birthistle and Eve Hewson. But will the sisters be returning for a second season?

*Warning: The below contains full spoilers for Bad Sisters season 1.*

Will there be a second season of Bad Sisters?

Sharon Horgan in Bad Sisters Apple TV+

There will! A second season of Bad Sisters was officially confirmed by Apple TV+ on 8th November 2022, with creator and star Sharon Horgan saying: "If you’d have told me three years ago that I’d be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I’d have said, 'Yeah, that sounds about right'.

"The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don’t always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time."

When will Bad Sisters season 2 be released?

Sarah Greene, Anne-Marie Duff, Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle and Eve Hewson in Bad Sisters. Apple TV+

We don't yet know when Bad Sisters season 2 will be released, but the fact it has been renewed so soon following the end of season 1 gives us hope that we won't have to wait too long.

We'd expect that the earliest we could possibly expect to see episodes would be the end of 2023, although 2024 might be more likely. We'll keep this page updated with any developments.

What will Bad Sisters season 2 be about?

Sarah Greene, Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle and Eve Hewson in Bad Sisters. Apple TV+

In truth it's very difficult to say - Bad Sisters season 1 told a contained story, which seemed to be finished come the end of episode 10. It was based on the Belgian series Clan, which was a one-and-done story told across one season.

We have therefore yet to learn what season 2 will focus on, but we imagine that whatever it is will see the sisters mixed up in some other deadly secret, rather than the show dealing with the aftermath of John Paul's death, as has already been heavily explored.

We'll make sure to keep this page updated once we know just what the story of Bad Sisters season 2 will be.

Bad Sisters cast - who will be back for season 2?

Daryl McCormack and Brian Gleeson in Bad Sisters Apple TV+

The cast of Bad Sisters season 2 has yet to be officially revealed, but unless the series is being turned into an anthology style show, with a new cast and story each season, we would certainly expect creator Sharon Horgan to be back as Eva Garvey.

In fact, Horgan even hinted as much in her statement following the show's recommission, saying she was looking "forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time", as her character did multiple times throughout season 1.

We would also therefore expect Anne-Marie Duff, Sarah Greene, Eva Birthistle and Eve Hewson to all be back as Eva's sisters, filling out the central cast, as well as for their characters' respective partners and children to return. Meanwhile neighbours and friends such as Roger and Gabriel could also be back.

Given his relationship with Becka we could also see Daryl McCormack's Matthew Claffin back, which would surely also mean a return for Brian Gleeson's Thomas Claffin and his wife Theresa, played by Seána Kerslake.

One major star from season 1 that we wouldn't expect to see back for season 2 is Claes Bang, who played Grace's husband John Paul. John Paul died at the start of the season, and through flashbacks we learned he had been killed by his wife Grace.

He could show up for a flashback, but with these already having been heavily utilised in season 1, we'd imagine his time on the show is up.

Here's a full list of the cast members we'd expect to see back for Bad Sisters season 2:

Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey

Anne-Marie Duff as Grace Williams

Sarah Greene as Bibi Garvey

Eva Birthistle as Ursula Flynn

Eve Hewson as Becka Garvey

Brian Gleeson as Thomas Claffin

Daryl McCormack as Matthew Claffin

Saise Quinn as Blánaid Williams

Assaad Bouab as Gabriel

Michael Smiley as Roger Muldoon

Jonjo O'Neill as Donal Flynn

Yasmine Akram as Nora Garvey

Seána Kerslake as Theresa Claffin

Is there a trailer for Bad Sisters season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for Bad Sisters season 2 just yet, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated as soon as any new footage is released.

For now, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here.

