Sharon Horgan ( Catastrophe , Motherland , Pulling), who adapted the dark comedy-thriller from the Flemish series Clan, stars as one of five sisters who decide to kill their grotesque brother-in-law. But their plan to silence him once and for all proves trickier than expected.

The cast of Apple TV+ 's latest series Bad Sisters is a who's who of Irish talent.

Read on to find out who stars alongside Horgan in Bad Sisters.

Who is in the Bad Sisters cast?

The Garvey Sisters

The Garvey sisters. Apple TV+

Sharon Horgan plays Eva

Who is Eva? The eldest Garvey sister, she took on the role of matriarch from a young age when their parents died unexpectedly. She works as an accountant at an architecture firm and was in a long-term relationship, but it broke down. Eva still lives in the house the family were raised in.

What else has Sharon Horgan been in? She's best known for comedy series Catastrophe, which she created, wrote and starred in with Rob Delaney. She's also appeared in This Way Up with Aisling Bea and Pulling, which she co-created. Horgan's other writing credits include Shining Veil, Motherland and Divorce.

Anne-Marie Duff plays Grace

Who is Grace? One of the older Garvey sisters, she's married to John Paul, the source of the sisters' woes, and they have a daughter together. She loves her husband and doesn't challenge his repulsive behaviour, much to her siblings' despair.

What else has Anne-Marie Duff been in? Her CV includes Netflix's Sex Education, The Salisbury Poisonings, His Dark Materials and Shameless, among others.

Eva Birthistle plays Ursula



Who is Ursula? The middle Garvey sister, she's a nurse and has a husband (Jonjo O'Neill plays Donal) and three children. Ursula is carrying a secret that not even her sisters know.

What else has Eva Birthistle been in? She has appeared in Netflix's The Last Kingdom, Channel 4's The Bisexual, and BBC dramas Trust, The State Within, The Last Enemy and Waking the Dead.

Sarah Greene plays Bibi



Who is Bibi? One of the younger Garvey sisters, she has a wife called Nora (Yasmine Akram) and a child, and she wears an eyepatch following an accident that happened a few years ago. She is the one who first floats the idea of doing away with John Paul.

What else has Sarah Greene been in? She starred in Sarah Phelps's Dublin Murders. Her other credits include Normal People and Channel 4's Frank of Ireland.

Eve Hewson plays Becka



Who is Becka? The youngest Garvey sister, she's a free spirit with a playful, chaotic energy who initially tries to give John Paul the benefit of the doubt.

What else has Eve Hewson been in? She starred in Netflix drama Behind Her Eyes. Hewson's other credits include BBC drama The Luminaries and US period drama The Knick.

Claes Bang plays John Paul



Claes Bang as John Paul in Bad Sisters.

Who is John Paul? Grace's odious husband. He's a domineering and controlling presence in his wife's life, and revels in making the Garvey sisters uncomfortable.

What else has Claes Bang been in? He is a prominent Danish actor who starred in satirical drama The Square, which won the Palme D’Or at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. You may also recognise him from BBC drama Dracula, US drama The Affair and BBC comedy The Outlaws,

The Claffin brothers

Daryl McCormack as Matthew Claffin and Brian Gleeson as Thomas Claffin in Bad Sisters.

Brian Gleeson plays Thomas Claffin



Who is Thomas Claffin? He runs a life insurance firm and is determined to prevent the pay-out to Grace following John Paul's death. Thomas and his wife Theresa (Seána Kerslake) are expecting their first child.

What else has Brian Gleeson been in? He starred as leader of the Billy Boys Jimmy McCarvern in Peaky Blinders. His other credits include Frank of Ireland, Irish series Resistance and The Bisexual.

Daryl McCormack plays Matthew Claffin



Who is Matthew Claffin? Matthew and Thomas share the same dad. He's roped in by his brother to try and expose the Garvey sisters' sins.

What else has Daryl McCormack been in? He is best known for his role as Isaiah Jesus in Peaky Blinders. He also starred in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande with Emma Thompson and appeared in Irish soap Fair City.

Michael Smiley as Roger

Michael Smiley.

Who is Roger? Grace and John Paul's lonely neighbour, he has a soft spot for Grace and is detested by John Paul.

What else has Michael Smiley been in? His most notable film credits are Kill List and The Lobster. His recent TV credits include Luther and BBC's Bloodlands with James Nesbitt.

Assaad Bouab plays Gabriel

Who is Gabriel? Eva's flirtatious colleague.

Where have I seen Assaad Bouab before? His recent credits include Call My Agent! and Messiah on Netflix.

Saise Quinn plays Blánaid

Who is Blánaid? Grace and John-Paul's teenage daughter, who is often exasperated by her parents.

What else has Saise Quinn been in? This is her first big role.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The first two episodes of Bad Sisters are available to stream now on Apple TV+. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Comedy hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.