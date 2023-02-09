In a new first-look clip of this week's episode, we see Trixie (Helen George) and Matthew (Olly Rix) sit down to discuss their wedding plans.

Call the Midwife continues to deliver hard-hitting storylines and heartwarming moments throughout this 12th season . And no relationship has quite kept us guessing as much as Trixie and Matthew's.

Trixie is excited over the RSVPs that have been "flying in" for their wedding and nudges Matthew to discuss the seating plan. But her fiancé seems disinterested and tired.

"Well, I need to know about any potential diplomatic incidents. You know, warring aunts, kissing cousins. That's how I'll find out your family secrets," she jokes.

But Matthew is distracted and tells her that he's got another important meeting with the solicitor later that afternoon. "Yet more decisions to be made about my father's estate," he sighs.

Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward in Call The Midwife. BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtenay

"Could ruin my father's legacy, destroy our future," he says, as Trixie adds: "You know, if you wanted to postpone..?"

You can find out what Matthew's response is by watching the preview clip below.

Even with Matthew standing firm in the decision to progress with the wedding for now, could Trixie actually call it off to help her future husband anyway?

We do know the pair are prone to "fiery" moments moments but here's hoping their anticipated nuptials can be the day they've both wanted.

We'll just have to wait and see, but fans are most certainly counting down the moments till the big wedding – if it goes off without a hitch, of course.

Previously, we've seen Trixie consoling Matthew after his father died, with Trixie telling Matthew he needs to go home and be with his mother. Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, series star Helen George revealed that the big day in question could be a bumpy ride.

"I mean it's never completely smooth sailing. There's always got to be a bit of jeopardy," she said.

Olly Rix – who's played Matthew since season 10 on the show – added: "There wouldn't be any drama if it was smooth sailing so buckle up."

Meanwhile, Megan Cusack, who plays Nurse Nancy Corrigan, added: "It wouldn't be a wedding if it was smooth sailing."

