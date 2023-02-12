Well, it seems those burning questions will have to be put on hold for an extra week as the much-anticipated finale is being shifted to accommodate the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday 19th February .

As we near the end of Call the Midwife season 12 , thoughts are naturally turning to how the season will wrap up – will our characters get their happy endings? And will there be any more dramatic moments to be had at Nonnatus House for the time being?

The annual awards ceremony will take place on 19th February and will be broadcast at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Because of that, Call the Midwife's finale will air the following week on Sunday 26th February instead.

With the housing crisis in Poplar worsening and the question of whether Trixie and Matthew's wedding will actually go ahead after the death of his father, there's certainly a lot to be wrapped up in season 12's final episode.

Helen George as Nurse Trixie and Lucy Barrows as Heather in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Emma Barrott

After the finale airs, fans have season 13 to look forward to but aside from that, not much is currently known about the future of the much-loved BBC drama.

Laura Main (who stars as Sister Shelagh Turner) previously told the Sunday Express that she doesn't know any concrete details about Call the Midwife's future either, saying: “I honestly don’t know anything about beyond 13. Not yet. Maybe there will be an announcement when series 12 starts airing in the new year."

Similarly, Helen George and Megan Cusack revealed in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that they're none the wiser either. Cusack stated: "We haven't heard, but we never know anything."

George added: "We know nothing, yeah. We'll wait and see but we've got one more season which is amazing."

As for now, we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed and also hope that the season 12 finale delivers the hit of joy we've come to know and love the BBC series for.

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 12th February at 8pm and is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

