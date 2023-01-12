Main has won the hearts of viewers with her portrayal of Nurse Shelagh Turner, who has been on a huge journey since her debut in the very first episode of the show.

Call the Midwife star Laura Main has addressed rumours that the popular period drama could end after next year's season 13, saying that she's crossing her fingers that the show can continue even further.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain to promote season 12 (which is currently airing on BBC One) and an upcoming stage production of Steel Magnolias, Main spoke on whether Call the Midwife could really be nearing its conclusion.

"Season 13 is definitely happening, there is more being made. I don't know beyond that," she said, to a concerned response from presenters Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When asked if time had run out for the show, Main responded: "I don't think that's the case at all. I think that we've actually had some big commissions – we got like three commissions at one point – so that's unbelievably unusual.

"But I've got to admit, normally we start a series and then find out – we always find out pretty early. I mean, I don't know, there might be some news soon."

Main added: "Let's just cross our fingers because it feels like there is so much excitement and enthusiasm for the show still... can we make it to 1970?"

Call the Midwife showrunner Heidi Thomas has previously said that she would like to explore another decade of huge importance for public health and societal change through the series.

She told RadioTimes.com: "The order of nuns on whom the Nonnatus nuns are based stay in the East End until 1976, but I think, more importantly than that single historic fact, is that of women’s lives and the lives of the working classes as well...

"There are so many stories to tell, medically, socially, even emotionally, and I think we could keep on going."

Call the Midwife continues on BBC One at 8pm on Sunday 15th January 2023. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.