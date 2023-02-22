And ahead of the episode, star George has revealed that the wedding will be "incredibly romantic", teasing some details about the ceremony during a live Q&A with RadioTimes.com ’s Abby Robinson.

This Sunday's Call the Midwife season finale looks set to be a spectacular affair – with fans finally getting to see Trixie (Helen George) and Matthew (Olly Rix) tie the knot after weeks of build up.

"I think she wants to plan the perfect day, for him [Matthew] as well," she explained when asked about Trixie's feelings leading up to the big day. "I think she wants it to be perfect. And I think there's a lot of pressure because he has been married before. And the family that he's part of as well, I think she feels that pressure."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The actress said it feels like Trixie and Matthew almost "need to get the wedding out of the way".

George continued: "She's a perfectionist, she wants everything to go really, really well on the day. But I think along the way, especially with Matthew’s support, she sort of realises those material things don't really matter and it doesn't matter about the tiara or whatever.

"He even says in one of the phone conversations, ‘I'm worried about the wedding, but I want to be married to you.’ And it's almost as though they need to get the wedding out of the way to move forward and to get out of the silliness, however romantic it is.

"It is beautifully filmed and it is a really gorgeous and opulent and incredibly romantic and beautiful wedding. But I think what's interesting is beyond that, and where they go next.”

Read more:

Speaking further about the wedding, George said that one of the things that made it so special to film was being surrounded by all of the people she's been around for over 10 years.

"Being with Jenny [Agutter], Judy [Parfitt] and Linda [Bassett] and Cliff [Parisi] – they’re my friends as well," she explained.

"So it was a special moment when I walked down the aisle and it was genuinely emotional because I was surrounded by my friends, and so much warmth and love. It felt very special."

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

The next episode of Call the Midwife airs on BBC One on Sunday 26th February at 9pm. Previous seasons of the drama are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.