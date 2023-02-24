Speaking to RadioTimes.com ’s Abby Robinson during a live Q&A , George teased that although the wedding would be "incredibly romantic" there would also be "tragedy" to contend with.

Fans of Call the Midwife are hugely looking forward to Trixie and Matthew's wedding in Sunday's season 12 finale – but star Helen George has revealed that the episode will include some bad news.

"There's a lot of romance to it," she said. "I do think it's incredibly romantic. And there are problems along the way. There are teething problems with the wedding.

"And we're introduced to Trixie’s brother Geoffrey, who's so much fun and becomes the wedding planner as well. There's a bit of a sort of My Best Friend's Wedding vibe about it. There's a lot of calamity and fun to be had with it.

"But of course, it's Call the Midwife, so there's a flip side and there's a downside. There's a tragedy. But there's also a very beautiful pay-off. And I hope people will really enjoy the wedding because we did."

George didn't give anything else away about the nature of the tragedy – but fans will certainly be hoping it isn't anything too severe.

Meanwhile, Matthew actor Olly Rix revealed that he thought the wedding was "pretty special", particularly given fans will get to see everybody in the church together.

"Matthew’s newer to this world, but he's fully invested in it," he said. "And he really cares about the people and he cares about them for their own merits, not just because they're important to Trixie.

"It’s easy to think of Matthew as somebody who's doing these things to impress Trixie or to keep her journey going. I think he's doing them because he truly cares about them and is connected to them himself.

"Trixie might have helped him get there but the connection and the love is real.”

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson

The next episode of Call the Midwife airs on BBC One on Sunday 26th February at 9pm. Previous seasons of the drama are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

