However, RadioTimes.com understands that Trixie will not, in fact, be leaving Poplar at the end of the next season, while Rix will be present throughout the entire 13th season and his departure from the series has not yet been confirmed.

George is one of the only cast members to have been with the show since its very start, while Rix joined as Matthew in 2021. Matthew and Trixie's wedding aired earlier this year.

Olly Rix as Matthew and Helen George as Trixie in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Laurence Cendrowicz

George previously spoke about her future on the show, saying that she often feels a "genuine fear" of being written out of it.

Read more:

She said: "You never have complete control. Absolutely, it's a genuine fear. You never know. And they might just come to a point where they think, 'Do you know what? We've got nothing more to say about your character. There's nothing left to do with you. So you're off.' It happens."

The long-running drama, which has been airing on BBC One since 2012, will next be seen on screens this festive season, for its annual Christmas special.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This will then be followed by the 13th season in 2024, which will see two new midwives, played by Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry, arriving at Nonnatus House.

All 12 seasons of Call the Midwife are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.