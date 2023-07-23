The images were posted on Call the Midwife's official Facebook page, alongside the message: "Awww! Daniel Laurie and Nate Court reunite on set for our latest Call the Midwife filming! This GORGEOUS photo comes hot from the set of Call the midwife series 13, where we have been delighted to welcome back a familiar guest to Nonnatus House – the beautiful young Nate Court!

"Nate was one our most memorable new babies when he played Robert Dellow in the deeply moving finale episode to Series 10. The Dellow family were struggling to adjust to Robert being diagnosed with Down’s Syndrome – but Reggie’s love for Robert helped ease their fears."

The post continued: "Nate is a much-loved member of our Call the Midwife family, so we were just thrilled when he was able to return for a brief cameo appearance in Series 13 as a toddler! But the best moment of all was when he and our own Daniel Laurie, who plays Reggie, met up again – as these lovely pictures show!"

"We won't tell you how or why Nate was there – no spoilers! – but we can’t wait to show you the end results. Call the Midwife returns with a new Christmas Special and Series 13 in 2024".

There is set to be a shake-up in the cast when the series returns, with two new student midwives and roommates, Joyce and Rosalind, joining the show.

The characters will be played by Renee Bailey (Mood) and Natalie Quarry (Atlanta) respectively, with Joyce being described as "hardworking, fiercely bright and deeply kind".

Meanwhile, Rosalind has been described as "naive at times, but with an inner steeliness".

