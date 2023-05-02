The new health visitor certainly ruffled a few feathers upon her arrival in the show, but in reality, Gethings has said that the cast were all incredibly welcoming.

Season 12 of Call the Midwife saw a major new character arrive at Nonnatus House, as Rebecca Gethings joined the cast playing Sister Veronica.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at an event to promote the Call the Midwife tour at Chatham Historic Dockyard, Gethings said: "Well, joining such a loved programme… I was just blown away by how welcome I was made by the cast. How kind and generous they all were to me, and patient."

Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtenay

Gethings also teased what she hopes will be in store for her character in season 13, saying: "I love Sister Veronica because she’s naughty, and so I hope she gets to do a little bit more naughtiness. I guess there will be a bit more moped riding. I’m just delighted to be here; I’m really grateful."

Sister Veronica's arrival wasn't the only major shake-up at Nonnatus House this season, as we also saw the departure of Leonie Elliott's Lucille, who went to visit her family in Jamaica and decided to stay out there.

Read more:

On her departure, Elliott said in a post on Twitter: "Thank you all for embracing Lucille and rocking with me on this journey, it is with a heart full of love and appreciation that I embark on pastures new. Having spent six years on a truly wonderful show, with a fantastic team, I have fallen deeper and deeper in love with Lucille.

"I feel honoured to have represented the pioneering Windrush generation and their incredible impact on British society."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While at the press event for the Call the Midwife tour, Patrick Turner star Stephen McGann revealed that the show's 2023 Christmas special starts filming next week.

He said: "We literally start next week with Christmas again. And I guarantee you, the sun will come out and we will bake while we’ve got five layers on!"

Additional reporting by David Craig.

Call the Midwife is available to stream on BBC iPlayer, and you can attend the Call the Midwife tour at Chatham Historic Dockyard. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.