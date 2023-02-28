Suspicions were first raised that Elliott could be leaving the show when Lucille departed Poplar in season 12, travelling home to Jamaica to recuperate following her miscarriage and distress at a rise in anti-immigrant sentiment .

After weeks of speculation, Leonie Elliott has confirmed that she has permanently left the Call the Midwife cast , meaning there won't be a return for her character, Lucille .

She had also been devastated to miss her sister's wedding and other important family moments.

Her husband, Cyril, started to worry that his wife might not be returning after he discovered she had taken a job on a maternity ward in the Caribbean and went out to visit her, before returning home alone.

Now, we know that Lucille will be staying in Jamaica.

Elliott confirmed her departure from the series via Twitter, saying: "Thank you all for embracing Lucille and rocking with me on this journey, it is with a heart full of love and appreciation that I embark on pastures new.

"Having spent six years on a truly wonderful show, with a fantastic team, I have fallen deeper and deeper in love with Lucille."

She continued: "I feel honoured to have represented the pioneering Windrush generation and their incredible impact on British society.

"I would like to say a massive thank you to the brilliant cast and our über talented creative team: Heidi Thomas, Pippa Harris and Annie Triclebank."

The statement concluded: "Thank you again for all your support, it is hugely appreciated. Super excited for what's coming next!"

Elliott had been a part of Call the Midwife since season 7 in 2018, when her character started working at Nonnatus House, before meeting her future husband Cyril (played by Zephryn Taitte) the following year.

Series creator Heidi Thomas previously told RadioTimes.com of Lucille's future: "Cyril is very much around at the moment. He's back in Poplar and he's waiting. And I think we're all waiting with him to find out what's going to happen.

"We are all Cyril at the moment. We are all in the dark. We don't know what's going to happen."

It is currently unclear whether Cyril will be staying in Poplar, whether his marriage to Lucille will survive long distance, or whether he will join her in Jamaica.

Call the Midwife has recently been renewed for a 14th and 15th season, following next year's 13th. Trixie star Helen George revealed that the cast only recently found out the show would be continuing, saying they had been "planning for the end".

