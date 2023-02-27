Speaking during a recent live Q&A with RadioTimes.com 's Abby Robinson, Trixie star Helen George revealed that the cast were "planning for the end" of the series ahead of the announcement.

Fans of Call the Midwife rejoiced at the news that the series has been renewed for two more seasons beyond its already announced season 13, but it seems they weren't the only ones, as it turns out the cast only found out about the renewal a day before it was announced.

George said: "We had no idea. We found out the day before it came out in the press, so it was pretty last minute. It was a surprise. We had no idea. All of us had been saying, 'Well, this is the last year.' We'd all been planning for the end. So it was a complete shock.

"And also now they're married as well, it's really interesting the next few years with what happens with Matthew and Trixie."

Helen George as Trixie Franklin, Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward, and wedding guests in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Laurence Cendrowicz

This echoes previous statements made by the cast, who told RadioTimes.com earlier this month that they knew "nothing" about the future of the show beyond season 13.

Read more:

Meanwhile, the show's creator Heidi Thomas had previously explained some of the stories that she would like to tell in future seasons, saying: "The order of nuns on whom the Nonnatus nuns are based stay in the East End until 1976, but I think, more importantly than that single historic fact, is that of women’s lives and the lives of the working classes as well.

"There are so many stories to tell, medically, socially, even emotionally, and I think we could keep on going."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The show's 12th season came to an end on Sunday night (26th February 2023), with Trixie and Matthew finally tying the knot - although the wedding didn't pass by without its fair share of drama and one last-minute argument.

Call the Midwife seasons 1-12 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.