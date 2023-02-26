While it was pushed back on account of the BAFTAs , all eyes are on the final episode of the beloved BBC drama to see Trixie and Matthew finally tie the knot.

It's the day we've all been waiting for: the Call the Midwife season 12 finale.

Speaking in this week's Radio Times magazine, series stars Helen George and Olly Rix talked about the "beautiful" wedding day – but it wasn't without its own fair share of drama.

On the subject of whether or not Trixie’s sense of perfectionism is something that George can relate to, the actress said: “I think it’s natural for any woman to want to get it completely right – it’s an important day in anyone’s life."

But George admitted not everything went entirely to plan filming for the big day. Recalling a small costume issue, she said: “Something did go wrong on the day of filming, too. We’d been given pizzas, because everyone was starving. And poor Meghan [Cusack, who plays Nancy Corrigan] got grease all over her bridesmaid’s dress. That was a drama.”

But can we expect any further drama in the happy couple’s future? Rix thinks not, highlighting their characters' relationship as being a definite love match.

He says: “It’s absolutely that. There’s nothing facile or easy about their relationship. They’ve gone through a lot, especially grief. Trixie helped him learn how to raise a child and Matthew lost his own father just prior to the wedding. That they didn’t postpone is testament to how vital it is for them.”

Although the grease on the bridesmaid's dress didn't derail the festivities, George also confirms that “it was a long day”.

"We did go over our schedule by about an hour and a half. But it was also a beautiful day. There was a real sense of occasion. And it was lovely that all the cast got to be together.”

Although sneak peeks of the anticipated finale show an explosive row between Trixie and Matthew before the nuptials, we just know it's going to be the kind of heartwarming finale we expect from the long-running drama.

Call The Midwife was also recently renewed for seasons 14 and 15, which will keep the drama on our screens until at least 2026.

