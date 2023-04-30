But according to Patrick Gibson actor Stephen McGann, the show has never deliberately set out to "implant" current talking points into its storylines.

Although Call the Midwife is very much a period piece, fans of the beloved drama have often noted that many of the issues explored in the series continue to have relevance in the modern day.

"I can assure you that what we don't do as a programme is set out to do… a 2023 issue," he explained to RadioTimes.com and other press at an event to promote the Call the Midwife tour at Chatham Historic Dockyard.

"If it throws up any mirror or if people see resonances in it, it’s not because we’ve implanted some issues in there to show you that. But it’s interesting how often people see the resonances and go, ‘Oh, well they must be saying this [about the present day]’. No, we’re just telling a story from that time."

He added: "Sometimes you move on, sometimes you still have some work to do."

Meanwhile, co-star Jenny Agutter explained that one of the "really wonderful" things about working on the series was the ability to focus on the social issues of the period as well as the medical issues.

"There's always discovery in each year, looking at some of the social problems [and] some of the medical problems," she said.

"Dealing with female genital mutilation, dealing with thalidomide, dealing with how Down’s was looked at… dealing with so many social issues is something for us to be able to have some really extraordinary material, and through really wonderful stories to be able to present that."

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne in Call the Midwife. Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtenay

She added that for the audience, one of the "feelgood" aspects of the show is watching a community work together – something that she said had particular relevance during COVID.

"And we do reflect today a lot of stories, you can see where those issues have not been solved," she said. "So we’re able to look at it and say, ‘Well, have we got through that? Have we got through homophobia? Have we got through racism? Have we got through looking at people with disabilities? Have we changed? Have we moved on?’

"We’re moving, but are we moving fast enough? So I think it’s really important to do that."

Additional reporting by David Craig.

