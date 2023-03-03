The series follows a community of midwives in Poplar during the 1960s (soon to be '70s), which has seen a number of emotional departures over the years.

Call the Midwife star Helen George has revealed that the cast has discussed bringing back former characters when the show eventually reaches its conclusion.Of course, that's unlikely to be anytime soon given that the series was recently renewed for two more seasons , which will keep it on the air until at least 2026.

George, who plays the recently married Nurse Trixie, explained that her vision for the conclusion of the series would see as many former stars as possible reprise their roles for a moving send-off.

"We've talked about that," she told RadioTimes.com's Abby Robinson in a live Q&A. "Wouldn't it be nice? Like at the end of Titanic, all the characters come and it's just beautiful. It would have been amazing to have everybody."

George added: "Look, you'll have to wait and see. But it'll be nice at some point – maybe at the end of the very, very last series – to get some of the old faces back, for sure."

When quizzed on who she would most like to see return, George named Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts, You), who played ill-fated nurse Barbara Gilbert, and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), who rose to fame as Patsy Mount.

George also mentioned Victoria Yeates's character Sister Winifred, along with the "lovely" Bryony Hannah (Nurse Cynthia Miller) as well as Pam Ferris (Sister Evangelina).

With so many to choose from, she added: "All of them!"

Leonie Elliott is the latest actor to leave the Call the Midwife cast, as her character Nurse Lucille Anderson moved back to Jamaica following a period of great turmoil.

