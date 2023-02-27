Well, it seems fans may be in luck, as although nothing has been officially announced yet, co-creator and writer Tony Jordan has already started writing season 2.

While speaking at a Q&A for the series earlier this month, Jordan was asked whether there will be a second season, to which he said: "I hope so, I've started writing it! Ever the optimist, I'm not even waiting to be commissioned."

The cast of Beyond Paradise. BBC

He continued: "We’ve got loads of stories that didn't make the cut for season 1, loads of great areas. But the main reason for doing it is that Tim [Key, executive producer] has got this long held ambition, that I only discovered last week, about filming on a steam train - not that he’s a nerd or anything! So I can tell you if there's a season 2, it’ll definitely be on a steam train."

The first episode of Beyond Paradise ended on a tragic note, as it saw Humphrey and his fiancée Martha (Sally Bretton) suffer heartbreak in their attempts to have a child through IVF treatment.

Marshall has previously emphasised that the series will be an "utterly standalone show", separate from Death in Paradise which currently stars Ralf Little as lead detective Neville Parker.

The final episode of Death in Paradise season 12 aired on Friday (February 24th), and it saw Neville decide to stay on the island after grappling with his future following Sophie's betrayal.

Beyond Paradise airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Fridays at 8pm. Death in Paradise is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

