And if you're a longstanding fan, you'll undoubtedly be excited over the prospect of even more Death in Paradise-related content on our screens. That's why Beyond Paradise really couldn't come soon enough.

Death in Paradise fans are having a wonderful time right now. Not only was the Christmas special a feature length hit, but the new 12th season is well and truly underway, with romance , scandal and surprises at every turn.

The new spin-off series sees a return of Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman alongside his fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton). Not only will the new series explore their new life together in the rural countryside, but Shipton Abbott has a "surprisingly high crime rate" that requires Humphrey’s renowned detective skills.

So, when will Beyond Paradise land on BBC One? And who else stars in the new series? Read on for everything you need to know.

While we're yet to get a confirmed release date for the new series, we do know that filming completed in summer 2022 and the series is slated for release this year. So, we can likely expect Beyond Paradise to be released in the very near future.

With season 12 of Death in Paradise currently underway, it would seem natural that Beyond Paradise may launch soon after the finale, perhaps in March.

Beyond Paradise cast

Kris Marshall in Death in Paradise. BBC

Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton are returning as DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd respectively to lead the new spin-off. Fans will remember that in his time as a Saint Marie detective through 2014 to 2017, the topic of the pair's will they/won't they romance was a main focus of the previous seasons.

But it reached its emotional finale in 2017 when Humphrey took control of his destiny and followed Martha back to London to declare his undying love for her.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In Beyond Paradise, the engaged couple are navigating their new life in the countryside, but Humphrey is back to investigating a string of crimes in the area. His somewhat eclectic team consists of Zahra Ahmadi (Eastenders) as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn (Derry Girls) as PC Kelby Hartford and Felicity Montagu (Hullraisers) as Margo Martins.

As for additional cast members, we also can't help but wonder if any Death in Paradise characters could possibly make an appearance in the new series. We'll just have to wait and see.

Beyond Paradise plot

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman in Death in Paradise. BBC

Swapping the sunny shores of Saint Marie for Shipton Abbott, Martha’s hometown near the beautiful Devonshire coast, we follow the pair as they embark on their new adventure.

Their new life quickly has them thrown in the deep end as Martha sets out to pursue her dream of running her own restaurant and Humphrey joins the local police force.

Like in Death in Paradise, he's set to quickly make an impression on his small team by showing them a whole new approach to police work. Together, the team will have to crack a host of baffling cases, and be faced with a new crime each week with a "unique puzzle at its heart".

More like this

As the synopsis reads: "The not-so-sleepy town of Shipton Abbott will be rocked by an entire family disappearing without a trace, a woman claiming she was attacked by a suspect from the seventeenth century, the robbery of a highly prized painting, a body bizarrely discovered in a crop circle, and a serial arsonist with a seeming distaste for local businesses.

"As Humphrey gets stuck into his new job, he and Martha must also navigate life’s ups and downs, as faces from the past, the decisions they make and challenges of setting up life in a new town put their relationship to the ultimate test yet."

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, the series' writer Tony Jordan explained the main changes between Beyond Paradise and Death in Paradise, saying: "It’s got the same uplifting escapism as Death in Paradise, and a puzzle to work out in every episode.

"The way we differentiate it is, it’s not always murder, and the way we do our reveal has changed. We’ve taken the good stuff, and we’ve added to it, and made it slightly different."

Beyond Paradise trailer

Unfortunately, there isn't a trailer for Beyond Paradise just yet.

But if you want a taste of the kind of quirky detective work that we're sure Humphrey will be bringing to Beyond Paradise, be sure to keep updated with exclusive Death in Paradise first look clips like this one here.

Read more:

Beyond Paradise will air on BBC One in 2023. Classic episodes of Death in Paradise are available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.