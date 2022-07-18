Marshall, who portrayed the character from 2014 to 2017, will be leading the cast in Beyond Paradise , following Humphrey and fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) in their new life together.

The BBC recently announced a spin-off for hit series Death in Paradise , with Kris Marshall reprising his role as the loveable DI Humphrey Goodman.

Humphrey left the sunnier climes of Saint Marie to join Martha in the UK and the couple have settled down in her hometown in the rural countryside. But far from boasting a quieter life, the place has a "surprisingly high crime rate" that requires Humphrey’s renowned detective skills.

Filming will begin in the coming weeks, but while we wait, we can’t help but wonder whether Marshall will be joined by a selection of former co-stars from Death in Paradise.

Ben Miller, who played original lead DI Richard Poole, has already revealed that he’d "love to" make an appearance in the spin-off. So join us as we ponder which familiar faces could pop up in Beyond Paradise.

Death in Paradise characters who could appear in Beyond Paradise spin-off

Richard Poole

Ben Miller as DI Richard Poole in Death in Paradise BBC

Indeed, Miller seems keen to be involved! The only flaw is that his alter ego Richard was stabbed to death at the beginning of season 3. But that didn’t stop the team behind Death in Paradise inviting the actor back for a cameo last year, as Richard appeared to close friend and colleague Camille Bordey (Sara Martins) during a moment of crisis.

Humphrey took over the running of Saint Marie’s police department after Richard was killed, so the pair never crossed paths. However, the character could still have an unexpected link to a case, and be seen via flashback. The meticulous Richard actually solved his own murder, so could he end up helping yet again from beyond the grave? Anything is possible!

Dwayne Myers

Danny John-Jules as Dwayne Myers in Death in Paradise

Although Dwayne left the team at the end of season 7, he was back to lend a hand in last year’s Christmas special. When his work was done, he boarded a flight to the UK to care for his ailing father Nelson (Ram John Holder).

As his location fits the bill, it would be a real treat to see Dwayne reunited with his ‘chief’. Dwayne always had a unique approach to the job, and could add an extra dose of fun to proceedings. Will we be seeing star Danny John-Jules back as the popular character? Let’s hope so!

Camille Bordey

Sara Martins as DS Camille Bordey in Death in Paradise

When Camille took a job in Paris, she shared a heartwarming goodbye with Humphrey who failed to act on his romantic feelings for her. Since then, we’ve seen Camille return to Saint Marie, where she temporarily re-joined the team before heading back to France. Now, could she be posted to the UK on an undercover job? After all, she has a history in that field.

Alternatively, if Humphrey has kept in touch with Camille as a friend, he could call on her expertise. No nonsense Camille and the awkward Humphrey were an unlikely but entertaining duo, and we’d love to see them working side by side again if Martins were to reprise her role.

Catherine Bordey

Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey in Death in Paradise

It’s hard to imagine any kind of Death in Paradise universe without the dependable Catherine. She has always looked after the detectives, and was very fond of Humphrey. He felt the same way, so we wouldn’t rule out an affectionate mention of Catherine as he recalls some significant advice she once gave him.

Beyond Paradise could even create a reason for Humphrey to make contact. Could we see actress Élizabeth Bourgine impart more of Catherine’s wisdom, perhaps as Humphrey prepares for his wedding to Martha?

Jack Mooney

Ardal O'Hanlon as DI Jack Mooney in Death in Paradise

It was Ardal O’Hanlon’s Jack who took over from Humphrey as Inspector in Saint Marie, after the latter recommended him for the job. The two men worked brilliantly together when our Death In Paradise favourites flew to the UK to look into a complicated case.

Given that Jack moved back to London and will almost certainly still be working as a detective, he would be the perfect person to assist Humphrey should he get stuck on a case. It would be a great opportunity to revive a dynamic double act that didn’t have the time to flourish.

Florence Cassell

Joséphine Jobert as DS Florence Cassell in Death in Paradise BBC

Florence has been back and forth to Saint Marie, experiencing loss and trauma along the way. Her latest stint saw her working undercover, and after she apprehended the guilty party she decided it was time to leave the island – seemingly for good.

Florence has already visited the UK several times, so could she make another trip to assist in a murder enquiry? Florence always had a great deal of respect for Humphrey, so it’s certainly a realistic scenario – and we’ve been missing Joséphine Jobert in the role.

Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson in Death in Paradise

The last time we saw the Commissioner, he had just been handed the almighty bombshell that he had a daughter he had never known. So depending on the timing of Beyond Paradise’s debut, the character may have more pressing things on his mind.

But spin-offs often put existing plots to one side; and as a senior member of the Saint Marie police department, the formidable Selwyn may need to speak to Humphrey if they trace a crucial link to the island. Will star Don Warrington treat fans to a cameo appearance?

Neville Parker

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise BBC

Current Death in Paradise lead Neville will of course be busy sniffing out criminals on Saint Marie. But he too could appear via video link to discuss a case. The original drama is traditionally filmed in the summer, so perhaps star Ralf Little’s time in Guadeloupe could see him film a scene in conversation with Marshall’s Humphrey?

A cross-over could even see the same plot referenced in both shows, offering fans a fun Easter egg or simply tie up loose ends in a satisfying way.

Death in Paradise is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

