Death in Paradise star to make special return for show’s 10th anniversary

We already knew that one former character was set to return to Death in Paradise for series 10 – with Josephine Jobert reprising her role as DS Florence Cassell – and it looks like she won’t be alone.

It’s now been revealed that another fan favourite will be back on the island, with Sara Martins set to return to the Death in Paradise cast as DS Camille Bordey for a special two-part story airing in 2021.

Martins last appeared in the show back in 2015, having been a regular cast member for the first four series, before her character left to take up an undercover job in Paris.

But she will now return to the fold to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary, as part of an ongoing investigation concerning her mother Mayor Catherine Bordey.

Discussing her comeback, Martins said she had always hoped to return to the character.

“There are some characters that never leave you and I’m still Camille, wherever I go,” she explained.

“After many years, people still reference and send their love to me as Camille, so it was obvious that I had to go back and the 10th anniversary is the perfect opportunity! I want to celebrate the longevity of Death in Paradise.”

She went on to say the show had been a life-changing experience for her and that she felt like she was going home, concluding, “I’m really happy to wear Camille’s ‘twinkly-ness’ again.”

Of course, since Martins’ last appearance on the show, Saint Marie has had a few changes, with Ralf Little arriving as Detective Inspector Neville Parker during the last season.

He became the fourth lead star in the show’s run, following Ben Miller, Kris Marshall – who held the role when Martins last appeared – and Ardal O’Hanlon.

Death in Paradise recently revealed a slew of guest stars for its upcoming series, including Our Girl’s Luke Pasqualino, comedian Jason Manford and Casualty’s Patrick Robinson.

Death in Paradise returns to BBC One in early 2021.