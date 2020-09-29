When is Death in Paradise season 10 released? Cast and latest news

Can you believe Death in Paradise has been running for a decade already? The Caribbean-based crime drama will return for series 10 – and after COVID-related delays, the show is back in production and set to land on BBC One in 2021.

Advertisement

In season nine, the show gained a brand new lead detective in the form of DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little), who took over from DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon).

Neville wasn’t keen on Saint Marie at first, and he really wasn’t a fan of the bugs, the constant heat, the spicy cuisine… or even his living quarters at the shack on the beach. But by the end of the season he had (of course) been won over by Saint Marie’s many charms.

While the tenth season will give viewers and Saint Marie residents the opportunity to get to know newcomer Neville, it’ll also see the return of an old favourite: Josephine Jobert, who reprises her role as DS Florence Cassell in a surprise return to the show.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season of Death in Paradise:

Has Death in Paradise been delayed due to coronavirus?

Filming on the show was delayed due to the global pandemic – but as of July 2020, filming has once again resumed on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.

Executive Producer, Tim Key, said: “We are delighted to be able to start filming and can’t wait to celebrate our 10th series with our audience.”

Death in Paradise also shared a clip of Ralf Little (DI Neville Parker) back (and wearing a facemask) on the Guadeloupe shores. And, as a special treat for fans, he revealed that Joséphine Jobert, who played Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell, will be returning to show.

Look who’s raring to go in Guadeloupe!@RalfLittle is excited to be back and has a message for everyone back home! Hold on, who’s that he’s bumped into whilst learning his lines…? #DeathInParadise pic.twitter.com/tFnbsx7qhs — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) July 24, 2020

However, all this doesn’t mean that the show will still be arriving on our screens according to schedule – after all, filming was originally due to start back in March.

We had previously expected Death in Paradise to return to BBC One in January 2021. The Caribbean crime drama had returned reliably each January since 2013, so that seemed like a safe bet – but now we’ll have just to wait and see whether the show’s air date is delayed, and – if so – by how long.

Back in March 2020, creator Robert Thorogood said: “Very sad to report that Death in Paradise Series 10 won’t start filming next month in wonderful Guadeloupe. We’re all a bit thrown to say the least, but we’ll be back – at some point – and look forward to start killing people again as soon as possible.”

In a statement to Hello!, the show’s executive producer Tim Key said of their decision to delay filming: “In light of the spread of COVID-19, after much consideration, Red Planet Pictures the producers of Death in Paradise have postponed filming in consultation with and supported by the BBC. We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

Is Death in Paradise getting another series?

Yes! Both series nine and series 10 were commissioned by the BBC at exactly the same time, so we’ve known for a while that the drama will be continuing. “We’re excited to let the audience get to know our new characters better whilst also throwing some major surprises into the mix along the way – and of course solving the odd murder or sixteen,” executive producer Tim Key said back in in 2019.

It remains to be seen whether the drama will get an 11th series (to air in 2022), but surely it’s a safe bet?

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Death in Paradise series 10 cast: Will Ralf Little be back?

Yes! Although DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) spent most of his time on the island in series nine complaining about the sun and the mosquitos and the spicy food, and despite his intense desire to get the next flight home as soon as his DVT (deep vein thrombosis) had cleared up, the detective had an epiphany in the finale episode – and decided to stay.

There’s also the surprise return of former series regular D.S. Florence Cassell, played by Josephine Jobert.

And not only that – it looks like she may be a potential love interest for Neville.

The BBC teased, “Florence thinks she’s ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago – but she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly.”

Executive Producer, Tim Key, said: “It’s a joy to be working with Josephine Jobert again and we think the viewers will love watching her trying to get to grips with Neville.”

BBC / Red Planet

Other cast members expected to return include Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Tobi Bakare as D.S. JP Hooper, and Elizabeth Bourgine as Mayor Catherine Bordey.

The BBC has also teased a new series regular, played by Tahj Miles. His character is an 18-year-old petty criminal, Marlon Pryce – but it seems like he’s being lined up as an unlikely recruit to the police force.

As for guest stars, we’ve not had an official line-up confirmed yet – but Kelvin Fletcher and Jason Manford let slip they were on their way to Guadeloupe to film roles in Death in Paradise.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.