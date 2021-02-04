How is Sara Martins returning to Death in Paradise as Camille?

Death in Paradise series 10 features a special double bill – and if the surprise return of the familiar figure of DS Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert) wasn’t treat enough, it looks like several former cast members will also be reprising their roles.

Original detective Ben Miller is returning to Death in Paradise (although probably as a cameo in a flashback scene, given that Miller’s character met a grisly end) alongside another original cast member: Sara Martins as DS Camille Bordey.

Read on for everything we know about the return of Camille.

Who is DS Camille Bordey?

DS Camille Bordey was an original character way back in Death in Paradise series one, working alongside DI Richard Poole (Ben Miller) and later DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall).

A former undercover officer whose cover was blown, things got off to a rocky start between Camille and new boss Poole, but the pair soon became friends, with sparks flying between them, and later between Camille and Goodman, too. Camille left the series at the end of series four.

Why did Camille leave Saint Marie?

DS Camille Bordey left at the end of series four after learning that she’d been assigned an undercover job in Paris, France.

She left DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) with a parting kiss as she left the island, following their long-running will-they-won’t-they relationship.

Why did Sara Martins leave Death in Paradise?

At the time of her departure in series four, Sara Martins told WhatsOnTV that she found the decision to quit the show “tremendously hard”.

“Yes [quitting was] tremendously hard. I’ve loved everything about the show,” she said. “But the only way to grow in life is to take risks, even if it means losing something you love, or leaving a place that’s comfortable. You should always go forward and take new challenges. The unknown is so seducing, although it’s scary!”

However, she revealed that there was always the possibility of her character returning.

She said: “We wanted to make the best exit, and they didn’t want to kill me off – there was no reason to. It was perfect for me because I wanted to say goodbye to Camille and the audience. And who knows, there’s always the possibility I can come back!”

Why is Camille back?

The reason behind Camille’s unexpected return in the upcoming Death in Paradise double bill hasn’t yet been explained – but it may well be linked to the fact that Catherine (Camille’s mother) could be in danger.

Recently Élizabeth Bourgine responded to a scary Death in Paradise trailer that seemed to imply that her character Catherine could run into trouble during the episode.

In the trailer, we see Catherine being stalked home by an unseen figure, before DI Neville Parker can be heard saying, “Catherine, oh no!” while ominous music plays.

While Bourgine’s response (“Catherine is a strong woman… She will always make her way”) seems to suggest that Catherine will survive her ordeal, the mysterious event may still be cause enough for daughter Camille to return home for a visit.

Is Camille back for good?

It looks like Camille will only return for the upcoming Death in Paradise double bill, which will additionally see the high-profile cameo return of Ben Miller as original detective DI Richard Poole (Camille’s former sergeant).

Poole was killed off in Death and Paradise, and it’s not yet known how Ben Miller is returning to Death in Paradise – although a flashback or dream sequence seems most plausible.

The Death in Paradise double bill continues with episode six on Friday 5th February at 9pm on BBC One. Check out what else is on with our TV guide.