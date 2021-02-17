Death in Paradise season 11 release date: cast, plot and latest news about next series

Death in Paradise has been going strong for a decade already, as we recently explored in our in-depth feature about the story of Death in Paradise and its enduring success.

And the future is looking bright for the BBC crime drama. Executive Producer Tim Key told RadioTimes.com that the show could “just run forever”, and that there was no danger of running out of new ideas any time soon.

But what about the next series? Here’s what we know about Death in Paradise season 11.

When is Death in Paradise season 11 release date?

If all goes well, Death in Paradise series 11 is expected to arrive on BBC One in early January 2022.

In early January, the BBC announced that TV show was renewed for another two seasons: series 11 and series 12.

We’re told: “Series 11 and 12 will see cast regulars and new faces alike descend on Saint Marie, delving into a world of mysterious murders and perplexing puzzles that have gained Death in Paradise its reputation as a shining example of the crime drama genre.”

Of course, there is still the pandemic to reckon with – so delays can’t be entirely ruled out. But the team who make Death in Paradise are a pretty determined bunch. In 2020 they had to postpone filming for series 10 (planned for April), but production company Red Planet Pictures was able begin the shoot Guadeloupe several months later – working against the clock to deliver the series in time for its usual BBC One broadcast in January.

Executive Producer Tim Key said: “Our amazing cast and crew have delivered against the odds this year and we can’t wait to get going again – we’ve got huge plans for the future, with lots of surprises to come.”

Work has already begun on plotting out series 11 of Death in Paradise, and – with any luck – filming could begin in spring 2021.

Death in Paradise series 11 cast: Who’s returning?

At this stage, that’s actually quite a difficult question to answer! None of the Death in Paradise cast have been officially confirmed for series 11, but we can make some educated guesses.

Ralf Little has hinted that he’ll be back for Death in Paradise series 11 as DI Neville Parker, and there certainly seems to be no sign of Neville leaving. After all, the Detective Inspector is only just getting comfortable on the island.

Then there’s DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert), who arrived back on Saint Marie at the beginning of season 10 after an S.O.S. from Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington). She took up her old job with the Honoré Police, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether she would stay for good. As we reach the end of the series, though, Florence seems to have settled back in on Saint Marie – and we hope to see her in series 11.

Sergeant JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare) is another matter. In the penultimate episode of series 10, he was offered a high-profile new job away from Saint Marie, and now fans are wondering whether JP is leaving Death in Paradise. Will he follow the Commissioner’s advice and accept the position?

Rounding out the team of four at the police station is Trainee Officer Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles), the young serial offender who joined the police a part of a rehabilitation programme at the start of series 10. We’re hoping he stays out of trouble and becomes a permanent member of the team.

Also expected to return are Catherine Bordey (Élizabeth Bourgine), who narrowly escaped becoming a murder victim in series 10 when she was strangled in her own home – but now seems to have made a full recovery. And there’s no sign of Commissioner Patterson (Don Warrington) leaving any time soon.

Guest stars for series 11 will, of course, be confirmed nearer the time and we’ll keep you updated with the latest news.

Is there a trailer for Death in Paradise season 11?

There’s no trailer yet, but keep checking this page as we will bring you the first look at the next series as soon as it’s revealed.

Death in Paradise is available on BBC iPlayer. Check out what else is on with our TV guide.