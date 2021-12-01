EastEnders’ Tamzin Outhwaite to appear in Death in Paradise series 11

Tamzin Outhwaite will guest star in the upcoming series of Death in Paradise, the BBC has announced.

The former EastEnders star, who is best known for playing Mel Owen on the soap, will be joining Ralf Little and the rest of the Death in Paradise stars for an episode of series 11, which is set to air in early 2022 on BBC One.

Other guest stars who’ll be appearing in the next series include Sally4Ever’s Nicholas Bailey, Waterloo Road’s Jason Done, Safe’s Ben Onwukwe and Jamestown’s Ben Starr.

Series 11 will see DI Neville Parker (Little), DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) and their crime-fighting team investigate another round of Saint Marie murders, from a skydiver who’s apparently been stabbed mid-air to a golf course killer.

“Meanwhile, Florence faces a big decision when asked by the commissioner to go undercover to solve a drug trafficking case on another island and questions whether she is ready to face her fears,” the show teases.

The new series will also see the arrival of Sergeant Naomi Thomas, played by Shantol Jackson, who is “determined to prove that she has what it takes to make a mark on this team”.

Fans won’t have to wait until next year for Death in Paradise to return, however, as the BBC drama will be back for a Christmas special later this month, featuring returning star Danny John-Jules, Ghosts’ Mathew Baynton, Riviera’s Juliet Stevenson, Upstart Crow’s Jocelyn Jee Esien, Domina’s Anthony Calf and The Informer’s Stanley Townsend.