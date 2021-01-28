Accessibility Links

Ben Miller and Sara Martins return to Death in Paradise for double bill – here's what you need to know

The special two-parter will feature DI Richard Poole and Camille Bordey back on the island of Saint Marie.

Ben Miller in Death in Paradise

Published:

An upcoming Death in Paradise double-bill special will feature the anticipated return of Ben Miller as original detective DI Richard Poole, and Sara Martins as Poole’s former sergeant, Camille Bordey.

The much-loved characters will be back on the picturesque Caribbean island of Saint Marie during episodes five and six, which will air on BBC One on Thursday 4th at 9pm and Friday 5th February at 9pm.

There’s just one hitch. How can Richard return when he was so brutally murdered? Could “Richard” actually be his long-lost twin brother? Was he actually never killed in the first place, and while presumed dead, is actually very much alive? Or will he appear in a flashback?

What we do currently know is that Camille (Sara Martins) will return to the Death in Paradise cast at the end of episode five, and DI Richard Poole will be back in episode six as part of a double bill to mark the show’s 10th anniversary.

Richard Poole (Ben Miller) Death in Paradise death
Richard Poole (Ben Miller) was killed off during Death in Paradise’s third series
BBC

In episode five, the BBC teases that a murder mystery deepens when a cryptic clue from beyond the grave recalls memories of a case Commissioner Patterson (Don Warrington), which he thought he had solved some 20 years earlier.

When one of his friends finds themselves in grave danger, he reaches out to an old friend and colleague – but will DS Camille Bordey (Sara Martins) arrive in time?

Sara martins
BBC

Yes she will, as she makes her welcome arrival in episode six, determined to bring the culprit to justice. DI Richard Poole’s presence is felt on the island as the past and the present collide…

The two-part special will also feature Ralf Little’s DI Neville Parker investigating the murder of a celebrated concert pianist shot dead in their studio in a staged burglary. Pasha’s wife Grace (Lia Williams), son Joseph (Sam Retford), housekeeper Maggie (Niamh Cusack) and gardener Delford (Luke Bailey) find themselves under suspicion – but all have seemingly solid alibis which leaves the team more confused than ever. 

There’s also the possibility of romance between Neville and Florence (Joséphine Jobert). When she leaves the island for a few days, Neville is left questioning his true feelings for her. 

Death in Paradise’s two-part special will air on Thursday 4th and Friday 5th February on BBC One at 9pm. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

