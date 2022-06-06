First look at Death in Paradise Christmas special as production begins

The long-running detective drama, which aired its 11th season earlier this year, will return at Christmas with a festive special, as fans find out how Commissioner Selwyn Patterson deals with the cliffhanger ending from the last episode.

The BBC has shared a first-look at Death in Paradise 's 2022 Christmas special as filming begins in Guadeloupe.

Ralf Little will be reprising his role as Neville Parker, while Don Warrington (Patterson), Élizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey), Tahj Miles (Marlon Pryce), Shantol Jackson (Naomi Thomas) and Ginny Holder (Darlene Curtis) are confirmed to appear in the special.

Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) and Maggie Harper (Orla Brady) in Death in Paradise BBC

"We had been wanting to do a Death in Paradise Christmas special for years and so to be starting production on our second one this year is brilliant," executive producer Tim Key said in a statement.

"We’ve got a fantastic story which comes loaded with all the mystery, intrigue and surprise that our fans love to see."

Once filming on the Christmas special has been completed, production will continue into season 12, the BBC has announced.

In the season 11 finale, Commissioner Selwyn was met by his former lover Maggie Harper (Orla Brady), who returned to Saint Marie to tell him that she still had feelings for him and that her daughter Andrina was actually fathered by him and not her late husband.

The last season also saw Joséphine Jobert – who plays DS Florence Cassell – leave the show as her character set off on an undercover mission in Jamaica.

Series 11 of Death in Paradise is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.