This week's episode (Friday 28th January) will see Florence leave Saint Marie to infiltrate a notorious crime family led by matriarch Miranda Priestley (Victoria Ekanoye) – however, when the family decide to take a trip to Saint Marie, Florence begins to worry that her cover could be blown.

Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) is going undercover in tomorrow night's episode of Death in Paradise and judging by the show's first-look clip, exclusively shared by RadioTimes.com , Commissioner Patterson doesn't want to take chances when it comes to her safety.

In the 60-second sneak-peek, we watch as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) fills Neville (Ralf Little) in on Florence's mission, revealing that he now has temporary jurisdiction over the operation.

"DS Cassell is my priority. If we need to pull her out of there at any point, I'm not wasting time deferring to someone else for the decision," he explains.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"We've agreed to inform DS Cassell's immediate family of the situation and a few select friends."

While Florence is undercover, Neville and the team are tasked with looking into a suspected suicide and, as a result, they reach some unsettling conclusions.

Season 11 started earlier this month, with Little returning to play DI Neville Parker, while Shantol Jackson joined the cast as Sergeant Naomi Thomas – the replacement for Tobi Bakare's JP Hooper, who left at the end of the last season.

The ongoing series features a range of exciting guest stars, including EastEnders' Tamzin Outhwaite, Jamestown's Ben Starr and Waterloo Road's Jason Done.

Advertisement

Death in Paradise continues on Friday at 9pm on BBC One. Check out what else is on with our TV guide, and take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.