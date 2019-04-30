Thanking the BBC show for an "amazing experience," Jobert said that she would "miss" her former cast mates and the crew: "I loved every minute of it and I'm going to miss the show."

After thanking Death in Paradise viewers for all their "support", Jobert also teased exciting things to come for the rest of the series: "Don't stop watching. I promise there are so many good episodes coming and you'll be surprised."

Jobert's final episode saw Florence quitting her job and moving to Martinique following the tragic death of her fiancé Patrice (Leemore Marrett Jr): “Saint Marie’s a small island, and I don’t think there’s anywhere here that doesn’t have a memory of Patrice in it," she said.

More like this

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 19 February 2019