So whether you fancy watching Idris Elba don a shell-suit (who doesn't?) for 80s comedy In the Long Run, Benedict Cumberbatch put his considerable acting chops to work in Patrick Melrose, or Lennie James and Suranne Jones together in dark thriller Save Me, your only problem is which show to start first...

Watch ALL of Patrick Melrose, Save Me and In the Long Run here

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch arguably pulled off the "performance of a lifetime" as Patrick Melrose, a drug addict, playboy and member of the British aristocracy with a traumatic and harrowing childhood secret, who sets out on a redemptive odyssey towards recovery.

Watch now

More like this

In the Long Run

If you're on the lookout for a comedy with a killer '80s soundtrack, look no further than In the Long Run, the brainchild of Idris Elba, who also stars. Set in 1985 amongst London's tower blocks, it sees Elba as an immigrant whose brother's arrival in the UK turns his world upside down.

Watch now

Save Me

In acclaimed thriller Save Me, Lennie James plays Nelson "Nelly" Rowe, a boozing, womanising chancer who's accused of abducting his estranged teenage daughter. Determined to find the real kidnapper, save his daughter and prove his own innocence, Nelly finally finds something to spur him into action.

Advertisement

Watch now

All three series are available to watch for free until Monday 25th February. Click here to access them