Watch full series of Patrick Melrose, Save Me and In the Long Run for FREE on RadioTimes.com
Dive straight into three acclaimed Sky original box sets free of charge with RadioTimes.com
Fancy binging three Sky original box sets, free of charge? Of course you do.
And RadioTimes.com readers can do just that with access to three Sky series in their entirety for a limited time — two weeks to be exact, with episodes available from now until Monday 25th February.
So whether you fancy watching Idris Elba don a shell-suit (who doesn't?) for 80s comedy In the Long Run, Benedict Cumberbatch put his considerable acting chops to work in Patrick Melrose, or Lennie James and Suranne Jones together in dark thriller Save Me, your only problem is which show to start first...
Patrick Melrose, Save Me and In the Long Run
Patrick Melrose
Benedict Cumberbatch arguably pulled off the "performance of a lifetime" as Patrick Melrose, a drug addict, playboy and member of the British aristocracy with a traumatic and harrowing childhood secret, who sets out on a redemptive odyssey towards recovery.
In the Long Run
If you're on the lookout for a comedy with a killer '80s soundtrack, look no further than In the Long Run, the brainchild of Idris Elba, who also stars. Set in 1985 amongst London's tower blocks, it sees Elba as an immigrant whose brother's arrival in the UK turns his world upside down.
Save Me
In acclaimed thriller Save Me, Lennie James plays Nelson "Nelly" Rowe, a boozing, womanising chancer who's accused of abducting his estranged teenage daughter. Determined to find the real kidnapper, save his daughter and prove his own innocence, Nelly finally finds something to spur him into action.
