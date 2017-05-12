Death in Paradise fans were heartbroken saying goodbye to Kris Marshall
Emotions were high as viewers said hasta la vista to Humphrey and hello to Ardal O'Hanlon
They knew it was coming but that didn’t mean Death in Paradise fans were in any way prepared to say farewell to Kris Marshall’s Humphrey Goodman as he solved his last case.
Marshall bowed out as the loveable DI Humphrey Goodman after four years, making way for Ardal O’Hanlon’s DI Jack Mooney in an "exchange programme" that saw Humphrey committing to his girlfriend Martha in London and Jack heading off to the sunning isle of Saint Marie.
There were, of course, tears. Lots and lots of tears.
It was just too much TOO SOON for some.
It wasn’t ALL heartache and heartbreak though – others were just happy to see Humphrey find his happily ever after with Martha Lloyd.
And there was MUCH excitement about new leading man Ardal O’Hanlon too.
He has form for getting up to all sorts in foreign climes, after all.
We look forward to the photo album, Ted.