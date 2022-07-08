Death in Paradise's Ben Miller would "love" to join spin-off

The actor, who starred in Death in Paradise from 2011 until 2014 before his character was killed off, recently told Hello! that he would "love to" return to the role.

Fans of Death in Paradise fans were thrilled when Ben Miller briefly reprised his role of Richard Poole in the show last year – and judging by Miller's recent comments, that may not be the last we see of the murdered detective.

Ben Miller in Death in Paradise

When asked whether he might appear in Kris Humphries' upcoming Death in Paradise spin-off, Miller said: "God I'd love to, is he really? That's so exciting, that's brilliant news!

"I'd love to, I mean it's Kris – don't forget your mates. It's exciting, really great, I wonder how that's going to work? Is he going to be on another Caribbean island? I look forward to that, that's really brilliant news."

The upcoming spin-off, titled Beyond Paradise, will see Marshall reprise his role of Humphrey Goodman, the detective who took over from DI Richard Poole on the island of Saint Marie.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The show will follow Goodman and his girlfriend Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) as they live their lives in the UK, with the show coming to BBC One and BritBox.

Death in Paradise is currently fronted by Ralf Little, who is the fourth actor to lead Saint Marie Police Department, with Ardal O'Hanlon being his predecessor.

Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or take a look at our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.