The BBC star is the latest actor to be added to the cast, with Martin best known for playing the Fugitive Doctor on Doctor Who and for her roles in Holby City, Fleabag and Small Axe.

Fans of Death in Paradise can expect a few new faces to arrive in Saint Marie for season 12, with the likes of Doctor Who 's Jo Martin joining the show.

She'll be joined in the season 12 cast by Coronation Street's Les Dennis, who hosted Family Fortunes from 1987 until 2002 and has also appeared in Birds of a Feather, Midsomer Murders and Celebrity Big Brother.

Season 12 will also see Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney make her Death in Paradise debut, while Intergalactic's Hakeem Kae-Kazim is set to guest star on the show as well.

McSweeney rose to fame after starring as Sister Michael in Channel 4's Derry Girls and has since presented The Great Pottery Throw Down and acted in Holding.

Kae-Kazim is best known for his roles in Hollywood hits like Godzilla vs Kong, Black Beauty and Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as Starz drama Black Sails.

While the BBC is yet to reveal which characters its season 12 guest stars will be playing, the Death in Paradise Twitter account has teased that it will be back with more news soon.

Death in Paradise star Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson) told RadioTimes.com back in February that filming was due begin this summer, while the show will be back for a Christmas special this festive season.

The long-running comedy-drama currently stars Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker, an awkward British detective who solves crimes on the Lesser Antilles island of Saint Marie.

