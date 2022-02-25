Well, speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com , Commissioner Selwyn Patterson actor Don Warrington revealed the cast will be heading back out to Guadeloupe, which doubles as the fictional Saint Marie, soon.

Death in Paradise season 11 may have only just finished airing on BBC One but after that finale viewers will be wanting to know just when they'll be getting back out to Saint Marie.

Warrington said: “We're still in England, we haven't started yet. I think we start sometime in May. So I don't know what we will do when we get out there."

While we don't have a release date for the new season yet, a Christmas special has been confirmed, and the show has stuck to a January air date since season 2, so we expect to see Death in Paradise season 12 follow the same schedule.

Cast members Ralf Little, Don Warrington, Elizabeth Bourgine, Tahj Miles, Shantol Jackson and Ginny Holder are all confirmed to return.

Warrington also spoke to RadioTimes.com about the shocking season finale reveal of the Commissioner's ex-wife showing up out of the blue.

He explained: "He doesn't know what to think. It's a shock. It's the last person he expected to see. And why would she be there when he's dealing with the case? It’s absolute shock. He just doesn't know what to think."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This season has been an emotional one, with Joséphine Jobert's character DS Florence Cassell leaving Saint Marie for good.

To find out more about where the hit series is filmed, check out our Death in Paradise location guide.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Death in Paradise is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, and take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.