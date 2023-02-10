The new drama follows Kris Marshall 's fan-favourite character DI Humphrey Goodman as he moves to Shipton Abbott with fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton). As well as navigating a stunning new location, a new life together and Martha's restaurant business, Humphrey is also tasked with solving a variety of puzzling cases in his new job.

Our first look at Beyond Paradise is finally here ahead of the release of the Death in Paradise spin-off later this February.

Now, in the trailer, we can get a taste of what's to come in the new series. "You're the new fella at Shipton station that everyone's talking about," Phil Daniels's character tells Humphrey and DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi).

"A bit odd," he adds to Humphrey, and we soon see the chaos that is set to unfold in the series. Martha pulls Humphrey in close in another scene, telling him: "Please try not to create any more havoc."

But as we get a glimpse of the local police force in action, it seems as though we're a world away from the murders of Saint Marie. Instead, we see Humphrey walk through a bizarre crop circle, possibly hinting at a supernatural storyline.

"I just prefer good old-fashioned policing. Everything is not quite what it seems," he can be heard telling his officers. But will Humphrey and Martha be able to navigate these new challenges and cases, along with life's ups and downs? We'll just have to wait and see.

Watch the new trailer below.

We do know that the guest cast for the series is shaping up to be full of familiar faces, with Sex Education's Samantha Spiro, The Stranger's Jade Harrison and EastEnders star Davood Ghadami all set to take on roles, as well as a raft of other actors.

While it comes from the creators of Death in Paradise, the spin-off is set to take us in a different direction. Speaking to Radio Times magazine, the series's writer Tony Jordan explained the main changes between Beyond Paradise and Death in Paradise, saying: "It’s got the same uplifting escapism as Death in Paradise, and a puzzle to work out in every episode.

"The way we differentiate it is, it’s not always murder, and the way we do our reveal has changed. We’ve taken the good stuff, and we’ve added to it, and made it slightly different."

Beyond Paradise will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday 24th February. Classic episodes of Death in Paradise are available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

