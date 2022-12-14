Beyond Paradise will follow Kris Marshall's DI Humphrey Goodman – who served as lead detective on Death in Paradise between 2014 and 2017 – as he embarks on a new adventure.

It's an exciting time to be a Death in Paradise fan – not only is the original series returning for a Christmas special and a new season in 2023, but now we have our first look at the upcoming spin-off.

Humphrey left Saint Marie to be with his fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) back in the UK, with Beyond Paradise seeing the pair arriving in Shipton Abbott, Martha’s hometown near the Devonshire coast.

As they embark on their new life, the couple are quickly thrown in at the deep end as Martha sets out to pursue her dream of running her own restaurant and Humphrey joins the local police force.

Red Planet Pictures have now released a first look at the series, with Humphrey and Martha in a very different locale to Saint Marie, which you can see below.

Sally Bretton as Martha and Kris Marshall as Humphrey in Beyond Paradise. Craig Hardie

Soon, Humphrey sets out to help crack a host of baffling cases, including an entire family disappearing without a trace, a woman claiming she was attacked by a suspect from the 17th century, the robbery of a highly prized painting, a body bizarrely discovered in a crop circle and a serial arsonist with a seeming distaste for local businesses.

DI Goodman is joined on his investigations by a somewhat eclectic team: DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi), PC Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn) and Margo Martins (Felicity Montagu).

As Humphrey gets stuck into his new job, he and Martha must also navigate life’s ups and downs as faces from the past, the decisions they make and challenges of setting up life in a new town put their relationship to the ultimate test.

The six-part series has been co-created by Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood and executive producer Tony Jordan.

Jordan will act as showrunner, leading a team of writers including Amy Guyler (EastEnders), Ian Kershaw (Death in Paradise, The Dumping Ground), and Chloë Mi Lin Ewart (All Creatures Great and Small).

Beyond Paradise will air on BBC One in 2023. Classic episodes of Death in Paradise are available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

